National herald case: Delhi HC seeks Reply from Sonia and Rahul

The Delhi high court sought responses from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case and stayed the proceedings in the trial until April 12.

The order came on a private complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanium Swamy seeking to lead additional evidence before the court.

Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to the Gandhis, Congress general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young India (YI), seeking their stand on Swamy’s plea.

According to Swamy’s complaint, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of National Herald, had taken an interest-free loan of ₹90.25 crores from the Indian National Congress.

Swamy alleged that Congress leaders conspired to misappropriate funds by paying only ₹50 lakh, through which Young India Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to National Herald. The leaders had denied the allegations.

Advocate Satya Sabharwal, appearing with Swamy, said the trial was stayed till April 12.

Swamy moved HC aggrieved by a trial court order of February 11 that declined, for now, his plea to lead evidence against the Gandhis and others in the case.

HT could not reach the Congress for a comment.