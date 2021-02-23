National herald case: Delhi HC seeks Reply from Sonia and Rahul
The Delhi high court sought responses from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case and stayed the proceedings in the trial until April 12.
The order came on a private complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanium Swamy seeking to lead additional evidence before the court.
Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to the Gandhis, Congress general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young India (YI), seeking their stand on Swamy’s plea.
According to Swamy’s complaint, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of National Herald, had taken an interest-free loan of ₹90.25 crores from the Indian National Congress.
Swamy alleged that Congress leaders conspired to misappropriate funds by paying only ₹50 lakh, through which Young India Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to National Herald. The leaders had denied the allegations.
Advocate Satya Sabharwal, appearing with Swamy, said the trial was stayed till April 12.
Swamy moved HC aggrieved by a trial court order of February 11 that declined, for now, his plea to lead evidence against the Gandhis and others in the case.
HT could not reach the Congress for a comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkey to help build naval vessels at Vizag shipyard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, France to hold naval drills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC raps Centre over delayed reply to RTI plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unethical to promote Patanjali’s Coronil without checks: IMA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspect in rape case that ousted a CM finally held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police get Disha’s custody for a day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans to speed up jabs as second wave looms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will make more trips till poll dates out: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actor Sachiin Joshi sent to judicial custody in ₹87-cr money laundering case
- The ED claims its investigations in the case has revealed that the loans availed by Omkar Group from Yes Bank have been diverted and accused Sachiin Joshi had helped promoters of Omkar Group in diversion for an amount of at least ₹87 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agriculture minister insulted farmers with his remarks: Samkyukta Kisan Morcha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad after ₹2-cr deposit
- The Supreme Court allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel to three countries between March 1 and June 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In latest blow to LJP, its lone MLC in Bihar joins BJP
- MLC Nutan Singh became the latest LJP leader to jump ship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'The way we treat our women...': Rahul Gandhi explains India's challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP allocates ₹479 crore in budget for madrasa modernisation scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India committed to no-first-use policy under nuclear doctrine': Shringla
- Shringla said India also looks forward to the early start of negotiations on a legally binding instrument on the prevention of an arms race in outer space.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox