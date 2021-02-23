IND USA
Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to the Gandhis, Congress general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young India (YI), seeking their stand on Swamy’s plea.
india news

National herald case: Delhi HC seeks Reply from Sonia and Rahul

The order came on a private complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanium Swamy seeking to lead additional evidence before the court.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:58 AM IST

The Delhi high court sought responses from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case and stayed the proceedings in the trial until April 12.

The order came on a private complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanium Swamy seeking to lead additional evidence before the court.

Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to the Gandhis, Congress general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young India (YI), seeking their stand on Swamy’s plea.

According to Swamy’s complaint, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of National Herald, had taken an interest-free loan of 90.25 crores from the Indian National Congress.

Swamy alleged that Congress leaders conspired to misappropriate funds by paying only 50 lakh, through which Young India Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to National Herald. The leaders had denied the allegations.

Advocate Satya Sabharwal, appearing with Swamy, said the trial was stayed till April 12.

Swamy moved HC aggrieved by a trial court order of February 11 that declined, for now, his plea to lead evidence against the Gandhis and others in the case.

HT could not reach the Congress for a comment.

delhi high court national herald case
“The agreement with the Turkish consortium will kick in after HSL gets an order from the Indian Navy. If all goes well, that could happen by October 2021. Several Indian vendors will also be involved in the project,” said one of the people cited above, requesting anonymity. (Representative Image) (Photo @indiannavy)
india news

Turkey to help build naval vessels at Vizag shipyard

By Rezaul H Laskar, Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:54 AM IST
The project, estimated to cost between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, will involve transfer of technology from Anadolu Shipyard, part of the TAIS consortium of Turkey, with which HSL signed an agreement for technical collaboration last year.
India and France have strengthened their bilateral relationship with convergence in the UN Security Council and building the Indian Air Force’s capacity through the purchase of medium transport aircraft and multi-role transport tankers. (Representative Image)(AFP Photo/File)
india news

India, France to hold naval drills

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:50 AM IST
The nuclear-powered French carrier force, comprising two frigates and one support ship, has for several months been on mission “Clemenceau 21”, which deals with fighting terrorism in the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea/ Persian Gulf.
The Supreme Court. (File photo)
india news

SC raps Centre over delayed reply to RTI plea

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:39 AM IST
The petition challenging the RTI (Amendment) Act of 2019 and the RTI (Term of Office, Salaries, Allowances, and Other Terms and Conditions of Service) Rules 2019 was filed in the top court by senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh.
“How can a drug be effective for prevention, treatment and rehabilitation from the disease? If Coronil is effective for prevention, why (is the) government spending <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 crores for vaccination?” the association said in a statement.(PTI file photo)
india news

Unethical to promote Patanjali’s Coronil without checks: IMA

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:32 AM IST
This comes days after the company relaunched its medicine as the “first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19.”
Mumbai Police arrested six accused of running the racket. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Suspect in rape case that ousted a CM finally held

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Police said 50-year-old Bibekananda Biswal, alias Biban, was picked up from Maharashtra’s Aamby Valley township on Sunday. He was working as a plumber, allegedly masquerading as a man identified as Jalandhar Swain, said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi.
Ravi was produced at the end of her three-day judicial custody. The police had sought a remand for five days to confront Ravi with Jacob and Muluk.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Police get Disha’s custody for a day

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:09 AM IST
The bail plea of the 22-year-old is pending before additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana, who is expected to pass an order on the petition on Tuesday.
“Currently the system was warming up to check functioning of the software. Now that it has been proven that the software is able to handle the load, it is just a matter of time before the numbers are scaled up,” said Dr NK Arora, member, National Task Force, on Covid-19 vaccine related initiatives. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

Govt plans to speed up jabs as second wave looms

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The move is meant to speed up the process when the next and the largest cohort of recipients — members of the general public who are at greater risk due to their age and existing illnesses — begin to be covered.
Prime Min9ister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

Will make more trips till poll dates out: PM

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata/guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The Congress hit out at Modi, calling him a “migratory bird” who visits the state often but does not solve any problem.
Sachiin Joshi was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 14 for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case,(File Photo)
india news

Actor Sachiin Joshi sent to judicial custody in 87-cr money laundering case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Charul Shah
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:27 PM IST
  • The ED claims its investigations in the case has revealed that the loans availed by Omkar Group from Yes Bank have been diverted and accused Sachiin Joshi had helped promoters of Omkar Group in diversion for an amount of at least 87 crore.
Union Agriculture Minister and in-charge of the BJP Election Committee for Assam, Narendra Singh Tomar addressing a press conference ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, in Guwahati on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Agriculture minister insulted farmers with his remarks: Samkyukta Kisan Morcha

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:41 PM IST
In a statement, the Morcha alleged that the current protests are a consequence of "deep unhappiness" and anger that was allowed to build up in farmers' minds by the government.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram is under a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case and Aircel-Maxis case.(PTI)
india news

Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad after 2-cr deposit

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:19 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel to three countries between March 1 and June 23.
Chirag Paswan, who decided to go solo in the Bihar polls, has not shied away from praising the PM, so much so that he identified himself as “Hanuman” to PM Modi’s Ram. (Videograb)
india news

In latest blow to LJP, its lone MLC in Bihar joins BJP

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • MLC Nutan Singh became the latest LJP leader to jump ship.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a girl during the inauguration of a Railway platform at Vaniyambalam in Wandoor on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'The way we treat our women...': Rahul Gandhi explains India's challenge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi said there should be no reason for women to fear walking alone at night.
Officials of the madrasa board hailed the allocation and said it would help in imparting quality education to students, (HT Photo)
india news

UP allocates 479 crore in budget for madrasa modernisation scheme

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:26 PM IST
The data suggests that there are around 16,000 registered madrasas in the state (out of which 558 are aided ones) in which around 20 lakh students are enrolled.
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. (File photo)
india news

'India committed to no-first-use policy under nuclear doctrine': Shringla

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • Shringla said India also looks forward to the early start of negotiations on a legally binding instrument on the prevention of an arms race in outer space.
