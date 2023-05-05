Home / India News / NMA approves Jagannath temple’s reception centre just outside prohibited zone

NMA approves Jagannath temple’s reception centre just outside prohibited zone

ByDebabrata Mohanty
May 05, 2023 09:38 PM IST

As the temple is a centrally protected monument looked after by ASI, the first 100 metre around its perimeter is considered as inviolate in which no construction can come up

The National Monument Authority has allowed construction of a reception centre near Jagannath temple in Puri under the Jagannath Temple Corridor project Mandira Parikrama just outside the prohibited zone of the centrally-protected monument.

NMA chairman KK Basa did not comment on the NOC issued by his office for the reception centre. (PTI File Photo)
NMA chairman KK Basa did not comment on the NOC issued by his office for the reception centre. (PTI File Photo)

Chief administrator of the Jagannath temple, Ranjan Das said the NMA at a special meeting held on April 25 granted NOC for 33 different developmental activities in the prohibited as well as regulated zone of the temple. “The reception centre, which is the most important part of the project, would come up just outside the prohibited 100 metre zone. It would manage a queue of 6,000 persons and provide facilities like a cloakroom, drinking water, toilets to the visitors,” said Das.

NMA chairman KK Basa did not comment on the NOC issued by his office for the reception centre.

As the temple is a centrally protected monument looked after by ASI, the first 100 metre around its perimeter is considered as inviolate in which no construction can come up as per Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and validation) Act without the nod of National Monuments Authority, the body mandated to examine construction related activity in the prohibited and regulated area around monuments.

Though any construction within the 100 metre prohibited zone was earlier not allowed such monuments in 2019 an amendment was made in Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and validation) Act allowing construction of amenities like toilets and cloakrooms but under the active supervision of ASI and in the presence of archaeological officials.

Last year, the Archaelogical Survey of India in affidavit submitted before the Orissa High Court had objected to the drilling of the area around the temple alleging that archaeological remains of the heritage site may have been destroyed during the excavation. It said removal of about l5 to 20 ft. stratified deposit has caused irreparable damage to the heritage site stressing that the state officials were clueless about the method of soil removal. It also said no heritage impact assessment studies were conducted before commencement of the project and no ground-penetrating radar survey (GPRS) were conducted to ascertain the archaeological and historical importance lying buried in the subsoil of 75 metre radius of the centrally protected monument before undertaking any digging. The ASI said foundation trench for the reception centre has been excavated within the prohibited limit in gross violation of the AMASR Act.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jagannath temple puri
jagannath temple puri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out