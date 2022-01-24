National Voters’ Day: EC to focus on inclusive polling to mark event; awards for achievers

The 12th National Voters' Day will be celebrated on January 25, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday.

In a press release, the ECI said the theme for this year's voters' day will be ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’, to envisage focus on its commitment to facilitate the active participation of voters during the elections and to make the complete process hassle-free and a memorable experience for all categories of voters.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is down with Covid-19, will deliver a virtual address during the function, news agency ANI reported. He had earlier consented to be the chief guest for the event.

The function will be attended by Union minister for law and justice Kiren Rijiju as the guest of honour, the report further said.

During the function, the newly enrolled voters would also be felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

To mark the occasion, National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices for the year 2021-22 will be conferred on state and district-level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections in different spheres such as IT initiatives, security management, election management, accessible elections and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach.

National awards will also be given to important stakeholders like government departments, ECI icons and media groups for their valuable contribution towards voters' awareness.

Among other things, an ECI Publication 'Leap of Faith: Journey of Indian Elections', a book that narrates India's electoral history and the growth of representative and electoral principles in India as it evolved from the nineteenth to the twenty-first century, will also be released.

Another publication, 'Pledging to Vote - A Decadal Journey of 'The National Voters Day in India' will also be launched, said the report.

National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011 across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India in 1950.

Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilised to spread awareness among voters and promote informed participation in the electoral process.

