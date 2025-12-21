Navi Mumbai airport to begin commercial operations on December 25. Here's what it offers

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), developed as Mumbai's second airport, is set to commence commercial operations from December 25. With a digital-first passenger communication system, Wi-Fi-enabled app and virtual assistant, this airport will provide a wide range of advanced facilities. Worker at the Navi Mumbai International Airport ahead of its commercial opening on December 25(PTI)

NMIA will initially handle a limited number of flights, and later will open in phases. Here is all about the features of the newly built airport, news agency PTI reported.

Free high-speed wi-fi

A free high-speed wi-fi of up to 10 Mbps will reportedly be provided across the terminal at the airport for a digital-first passenger communication system. The passengers who connect to the wi-fi will receive real-time updates via the Adani OneApp.

Virtual assistance

The AdaniOneApp will provide virtual assistance to passengers across several key touchpoints, the report said. The app will send flight status updates and alerts, boarding gate information, flight schedule and other operational notifications.

This has been done to reduce reliance on the physical information counters at the airport. Along with this, static display boards have also been installed for timely updates.

The app will also provide additional information other than flight status, including information on food and beverage outlets, stores, lounges and other terminal facilities. This will allow passengers to plan their journey and their time at the airport.

The wi-fi network will ensure stability, especially during peak traffic hours and will support messaging, digital payments and app-based cab booking, emails, and video calls, making it more convenient for the passengers.

BSNL to provide network services

The airport has partnered with state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) with an aim to enhance connectivity by deploying mobile network services at the airport.

The collaboration has been made with the government's 'Made in India' initiative in mind, with BSNL using indigenous telecom infrastructure developed by C-DoT, Tejas Networks and TCS.

BSNL is rolling out its indigenous 4G network nationwide, which is 4G/5G-ready. It gradually plans to upgrade to 5G in key metros, including Mumbai. At the airport, BSNL will provide voice and data services for passengers, airport staff and operations, complementing the Wi-Fi network.

Officials told PTI that checks are being made to determine the readiness, and system trials are underway ahead of its commercial opening. Adani Group holds a 74 per cent stake in the NMIAL.

The first phase will have the capacity to handle 20 million passengers and was built at an initial cost of ₹19,650 crore. Plans are underway to scale it up to 90 million passenger capacity over time. NMIAL will reduce constraints at the Mumbai's existing airport and support long-term growth in the region's air traffic.

