Navjot Kaur Sidhu's ‘500 crore to become CM’ remark in Punjab triggers row

A political storm has erupted in Punjab after Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu claimed that securing the chief minister’s post in the state allegedly requires a “ ₹500-crore suitcase”. Her remarks, made after a meeting with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, have not only triggered fierce attacks from the BJP and AAP but have also caused deep discomfort within her own party. Navjot Singh Sidhu with his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu. (PTI Photo)

Navjot Kaur suggested that her husband, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, would consider returning to active politics only if the party projected him as its chief ministerial face for the 2027 Assembly elections, as per news agency PTI. But she cast doubt on such a possibility, alleging intense infighting in the state unit and claiming that several senior leaders were already lobbying for the top post.

"We always speak for Punjab and Punjabiyat... but do not have ₹500 crore which we can give to sit in chief minister's chair," Kaur said, as quoted by PTI. She insisted that the Sidhus “speak for Punjab” but cannot compete with those who can allegedly pay their way to power.

She clarified that no one had personally approached them for money, but said, “one who gives a suitcase of ₹500 crore he becomes the CM.”

“If any party gives him that power so that he can improve Punjab. We do not have money to give it to any party but we will give results and we will turn Punjab into a golden state,” she added.

Her statement instantly snowballed into a major controversy. The Aam Aadmi Party called the comments an “explosive revelation”, saying they exposed the “real machinery” behind Congress leadership decisions. AAP leaders demanded to know who allegedly pays such sums, and who in the party hierarchy receives them.

The BJP mounted an even sharper offensive, labelling the remarks a direct indictment of the Congress high command. Senior BJP figures, including Sudhanshu Trivedi and Tarun Chugh, accused the Congress of turning chief ministerial appointments into high-stakes auctions.

"The disease of corruption has reached to this extent in the Congress, which is neck deep in corruption," Trivedi reportedly alleged, adding: "Neither the country, nor the Constitution, nor the party itself are safe in their hands"

The BJP leaders said the Sidhus’ claims reinforced earlier allegations made by other Congress insiders about the role of money in ticket distribution and leadership elevation.

Within the Congress, too, there was visible unease. Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa questioned the Sidhus’ motives and accused them of harming the party from within. He asked pointedly whether Navjot Singh Sidhu himself should disclose who handed over money when he was made state Congress chief.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)