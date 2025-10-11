Navjot Sidhu’s pic with Priyanka Gandhi triggers buzz of political comeback

Cricketer-turned-politician and former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday shared a picture of his meeting with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, triggering speculation of his return to active politics. Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday. (Sourced)

In the caption of the picture shared on his social media handles, Sidhu wrote, “Met my mentor, lighthouse and guiding angel …. Just grateful to her and Bhai for standing by in rough and tough times ….”

The former MP has been staying away from day–to–day party affairs after being released from Patiala jail following completion of his one-year imprisonment in the 1988 road rage death case in 2023. Since then, Sidhu, who was a cabinet minister during Amarinder Singh-led Congress regime in Punjab, had opted for cricket commentary.

On the other hand, his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, has been active in their home turf Amritsar East assembly segment, a seat that has been represented by both in the past.

In April this year, the former cricketer launched a YouTube channel ‘Navjot Sidhu Official’ to share his experiences and views about lifestyle issues, health, cricket, and motivational matters.

In November last year, Sidhu had passed the buck to the Congress high command on the question of his return to active politics during a press conference.