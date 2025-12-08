Only BJP can fix Punjab’s failing law and order: Jakhar

Bharatiya Janata Party’s state president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday expressed concern over the continuously worsening law-and-order situation in Punjab and questioned the excesses of the police administration. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Jakhar recalled that on November 7, in Tarn Taran, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had warned gangsters to leave Punjab within seven days or face consequences. (HT File)

He claimed that only the BJP had the strong will and capability to rein in the “black sheep” within the police, alleging that police officials were misusing power to please their political masters.

Addressing a press conference here, he recalled that on November 7, in Tarn Taran, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had warned gangsters to leave Punjab within seven days or face consequences. But instead of leaving, gangsters openly accepted his challenge and were committing crimes every single day.

Sharing a list of serious incidents such as shootings, robberies and ransom cases that happened over the past month, he said hardly a day had passed without a shocking crime carried out by gangsters.

Raising questions, he said all this was happening despite Punjab having 17 DGP-rank and 13 ADGP-rank officers. By comparison, Haryana has just one DGP.

Jakhar alleged that after the failure of the Land Pooling Policy, those in power had deployed the police for illegal extortion activities.

Referring to the earlier incident where gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview was conducted from jail, Jakhar said the DGP had submitted an affidavit in the high court, claiming that the interview did not take place in Punjab. But in an investigation supervised by the high court, it was proven that it did happen here in Punjab only.

He alleged that in the recent leaked audio clip case, police hastily labelled the audio as AI-generated within just two hours, without any inquiry, and instead issued summons to journalists and political leaders. Calling this deeply concerning for the media and political fraternity, he said there should have been an impartial investigation first, but the police had “become a tool of the government”.

The state BJP president further said it was a central government agency that recently caught a Punjab Police officer extorting money from the public. He assured that if the people of Punjab gave BJP a chance, such extortionists within the police will be firmly disciplined.

Jakhar urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to return from Japan and take charge of Punjab. He said the government must first ensure an impartial investigation into the audio clip. The BJP, he added, will not sit quietly and will give a strong reply to every injustice committed against the people.