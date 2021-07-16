Navjot Sidhu in Delhi today, likely to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday left for Delhi, where he is expected to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Congress’s Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat is also expected to attend the meeting amid infighting in the party and speculation over Sidhu’s appointment as the head of the state unit.

The party is believed to be working on a formula to have chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu work together ahead of the elections in Punjab next year.

Sidhu on Thursday met some Cabinet ministers and lawmakers at the residence of minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. He sought their support. Singh also held a meeting of his supporters and lawmakers and reportedly spoke to Gandhi and expressed his displeasure over Sidhu’s possible elevation.

Rawat on Thursday said Singh will continue as the chief minister. “The party will fight the elections under him,” he added. When asked about Sidhu’s likely appointment as the new state unit chief of the Congress in Punjab, Rawat said the final approval of the party president is awaited. Rawat’s comments intensified speculation about Sidhu, who has emerged as a vocal critic of Singh, replacing Sunil Jakhar as the state chief.

Rawat is also one of three members of a committee set up to resolve the crisis in the party in Punjab.