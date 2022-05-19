Home / India News / Navjot Singh Sidhu rides elephant in Patiala to protest against rising inflation
india news

Navjot Singh Sidhu rides elephant in Patiala to protest against rising inflation

The centre has been fiercely criticised over the issue of rising prices and unemployment.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu rides an elephant in order to protest over inflation in Patiala
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu rides an elephant in order to protest over inflation in Patiala
Updated on May 19, 2022 03:25 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu - who today was sentenced to a year in jail in the 1988 road rage case - rode an elephant in Patiala district to protest against inflation and increase in prices of essential goods like fuel and cooking gas. The cricketer-turned-politician shared photographs of him atop a bedecked elephant and tweeted: "Inflation devalues money of farmers, labourers, middle-class families, while earnings remain same. Cost of food, housing, transport and healthcare has increased by over 50 per cent, reducing val(u)e of (Rs) 250 wage to less than (Rs) 150. Pushing crores (of) people into poverty."

The photos also show Sidhu holding a banner that reads – 'elephant rise in prices'. And, in another picture, he is seen waving a flag. The protest attracted a large crowd as he the elephant was walked across busy market areas.

READ: 'Modi govt’s fuel loot continues daily': Cong slams cooking gas prices

The central government has been fiercely criticised by opposition parties and civil society activists over the issue of rising prices and unemployment.

Earlier today, the price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders – used by crores of Indians for cooking - rose for the second time this month by 3.50, taking prices over the 1,000-mark.

Non-subsidised cooking gas now costs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

Gas prices were hiked by 50 on May 7 as well, after which the cost of one LPG cylinder in other cities crossed the 1,000-mark. After today’s hike Delhi too has joined that unwelcome club.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navjot sidhu india inflation
navjot sidhu india inflation
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out