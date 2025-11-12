Navy chief begins US visit to strengthen maritime cooperation, deepen defence ties

New Delhi: Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Wednesday began his week-long visit to the United States (US) to bolster the bilateral maritime relationship that serves as a key pillar of the India-US defence partnership, the Navy said. Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Wednesday began his week-long visit to the United States (US). (PTI)

“The visit by chief of naval staff underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the US Navy towards realising the vision of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific,” a statement issued by the Navy said.

Both India and the US stand for a rules-based international order for peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific at a time when China is seeking to boost its influence in the vast region by setting up military bases, pushing countries to advance its maritime claims, and forcing strategic concessions from vulnerable states.

The Navy chief’s visit comes against the backdrop of India and the US signing a 10-year framework to deepen the bilateral defence relationship during a meeting between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart Pete Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur on October 31.

The Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership 2025 was signed on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus. The framework provides a unified vision and policy direction to deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

Tripathi is expected to hold talks with top officials, including Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander, United States Indo-Pacific Command, and Admiral Stephen T Koehler, Commander, United States Pacific Fleet, the Navy said.

“These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and strengthen mechanisms for information sharing and maritime domain awareness between the two navies,” it said, adding that the two countries share a long-standing maritime partnership rooted in mutual trust and shared values.

The visit comes at a time when India is contending with an increasingly delicate balancing act — negotiating a trade deal, repairing ties with the US, and maintaining its relationship with Russia. The two sides have renewed contacts in recent weeks to revive negotiations on a trade deal.

Discussions on the trade deal resumed after US assistant trade representative Brendan Lynch held talks with Indian officials in New Delhi on September 16. This was followed by a visit by US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, a close aide of Trump, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trade discussions also figured in recent visits to the US by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday indicated that his administration could soon reduce the overall 50% tariff rate facing Indian exports, citing substantial reductions in India’s purchases of Russian oil, which has been an irritant for Washington, as reported by HT.