Home / India News / With one engine off, Israel-bound flight made emergency landing in Navy-operated Goa airfield
india news

With one engine off, Israel-bound flight made emergency landing in Navy-operated Goa airfield

  • The Indian Navy said the airfield was closed for ongoing upgradation work but was made available on short notice to facilitate the safe recovery of Flight ELAL-082 en route Tel Aviv.
Flight ELAL-082 made an emergency landing after pilot had to shut off left engine.
Flight ELAL-082 made an emergency landing after pilot had to shut off left engine.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

An Israel-bound flight from Thailand made an emergency landing with just one engine at an Indian Navy-operated airfield in Goa in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The Indian Navy said the airfield was closed for ongoing upgradation work but was made available on short notice to facilitate the safe recovery of Flight ELAL-082 en route Tel Aviv from Bangkok with 276 passengers on board.

“In a swift execution of emergency procedures, #IndianNavy operated airfield at Dabolim, Goa facilitated safe recovery of Flight ELAL-082 en route to Tel Aviv from Bangkok with 276 personnel onboard, the flight made an emergency landing in early morning hours of Nov 1,” the spokesperson of Indian Navy posted on Twitter.

“The aircraft had declared emergency citing left engine shut. The airfield which was closed for ongoing upgradation work, was made available at short notice enabling safe recovery of aircraft as per standard operating procedures,” it added.

The pilot of the Boeing 787 plane noticed that the fuel leak indicator light had turned on after the flight made a planned stop in Phuket, reported the Times of Israel citing Israel foreign ministry. 

Following the emergency protocol, the pilot reportedly shut down the affected left engine and landed in Dabolim. No passengers were injured during the emergency landing.

The report suggests that the passengers were allowed to spend the night at a nearby hotel after taking the mandatory RT-PCR test as per the Covid protocol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel goa boeing 787 + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out