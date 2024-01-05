Navy's MARCOS rescue 21 sailors from 'hijacked' ship; Watch dramatic footage

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's marine commandos have rescued 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, from a bulk carrier in the North Arabian Sea. Responding to a distress call to British authorities from Liberian flagged MV Lila Norfolk saying five-six armed men were trying to hijack the vessel, Navy's elite commandos intercepted the ship, approached and boarded it and rescued the crew. They didn't find any pirates on the ship. A video of the operation has gone viral. All 21 crew members including 15 Indian nationals from the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia coast were safely evacuated by the Indian Navy on Friday. (Indian Navy)

The Navy deployed a warship, maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and P-8I and long-range aircraft and Predator MQ9B drones following the incident involving MV Lila Norfolk.

"All 21 crew including 15 Indians onboard the vessel were safely evacuated from the citadel," Indian Navy's spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

"Sanitisation by MARCOS commandos has confirmed the absence of the hijackers," he added.

He said that the hijackers abandoned the ship because of a warning by the Navy.

"The attempt of hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by Indian Navy's maritime patrol aircraft of interception by naval warships," he said.

INS Chennai is helping MV Lila Norfolk to restart its propulsion system.

On Friday, the Navy diverted its warship INS Chennai from its anti piracy operation. The ship intercepted the vessel at 3.15 pm.

The commandos boarded the ship and carried out the sanitisation operation.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations had first received the signal from the ship on Thursday evening.

The Liberian bulk carrier was transporting cargo from Brazil to Bahrain.

India currently has deployed four destroyers -- INS Kochi, INS Kolkata, INS Mormugao and INS Chennai -- as well as Talwar-class frigates and missile boats in Arabian sea to ensure maritime security.

