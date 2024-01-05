close_game
close_game
News / India News / Navy's MARCOS rescue 21 sailors from 'hijacked' ship; Watch dramatic footage

Navy's MARCOS rescue 21 sailors from 'hijacked' ship; Watch dramatic footage

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Jan 05, 2024 09:53 PM IST

The Navy deployed a warship, maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and P-8I and long-range aircraft and Predator MQ9B drones following the incident.

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's marine commandos have rescued 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, from a bulk carrier in the North Arabian Sea. Responding to a distress call to British authorities from Liberian flagged MV Lila Norfolk saying five-six armed men were trying to hijack the vessel, Navy's elite commandos intercepted the ship, approached and boarded it and rescued the crew. They didn't find any pirates on the ship. A video of the operation has gone viral.

All 21 crew members including 15 Indian nationals from the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia coast were safely evacuated by the Indian Navy on Friday. (Indian Navy)
All 21 crew members including 15 Indian nationals from the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia coast were safely evacuated by the Indian Navy on Friday. (Indian Navy)

The Navy deployed a warship, maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and P-8I and long-range aircraft and Predator MQ9B drones following the incident involving MV Lila Norfolk.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"All 21 crew including 15 Indians onboard the vessel were safely evacuated from the citadel," Indian Navy's spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

"Sanitisation by MARCOS commandos has confirmed the absence of the hijackers," he added.

He said that the hijackers abandoned the ship because of a warning by the Navy.

Also read: Exclusive details of marine commando operation: ‘Crew comes out of safe house’

"The attempt of hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by Indian Navy's maritime patrol aircraft of interception by naval warships," he said.

INS Chennai is helping MV Lila Norfolk to restart its propulsion system.

On Friday, the Navy diverted its warship INS Chennai from its anti piracy operation. The ship intercepted the vessel at 3.15 pm.

The commandos boarded the ship and carried out the sanitisation operation.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations had first received the signal from the ship on Thursday evening.

Also read: Indian Navy marine commandos board merchant vessel hijacked in Arabian Sea

The Liberian bulk carrier was transporting cargo from Brazil to Bahrain.

India currently has deployed four destroyers -- INS Kochi, INS Kolkata, INS Mormugao and INS Chennai -- as well as Talwar-class frigates and missile boats in Arabian sea to ensure maritime security.

With inputs from PTI

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vaibhav Tiwari

    Multimedia journalist with over 12 years of experience. Loves news, lives for motorcycles, music and movies!

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out