Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh can vote in Maharashtra floor test, says SC

Maharashtra news: Both Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are behind bars after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with money laundering cases.
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year. (HT photo)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 09:33 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Jailed Maharashtra MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh - of the Nationalist Congress Party - can vote in tomorrow's floor test, the Supreme Court said late night Wednesday night. The court ruled after a marathon hearing in which chief minister Uddhav Thackeray challenged - and lost - governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to force the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, of which the NCP is a part - to prove its majority.

Malik and Deshmukh - both arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in separate money laundering cases - were given the all-clear after the agency and the centre conceded.

The floor test will be held 11 am Thursday as the governor has ordered.

maharashtra anil deshmukh nawab malik shiv sena + 2 more
