‘We will end Naxalism soon’: Chhattisgarh CM after 10 jawans killed in attack

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 26, 2023 06:53 PM IST

10 police personnel and a driver were killed in an attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday.

Hours after an attack on police vehicle that killed 10 personnel and a driver in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel assured that they will “end Naxalism in the state soon”.

Bhupesh Baghel (PTI)
“Pressure is being created on Naxals, so they did this act of cowardice. Naxalism will be uprooted,” CM Baghel told news agency ANI. He added, “Dantewada incident is heart-rending. My condolences to their families. Their sacrifice will not go to waste.”

Earlier, union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Baghel and promised all possible help to the state government. “Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans,” the HM tweeted.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Baghel will be visiting Dantewada to pay tribute to the slain police personnel and take stock of the situation.

According to the police officials, an improvised explosive device (IED) was used to blow up the police personnel's vehicle when they were returning from an anti-Maoist operation.

The attack was one of the worst in Chhattisgarh since April 2021 - when 22 police and paramilitary personnel were killed and at least two dozen others were injured during a gunfight with Maoists. Prior to this in 2017, 25 jawans were killed in an attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

