NC MPs to skip meeting of delimitation commission today
Members of the Lok Sabha from the National Conference (NC) have declined to be present for a meeting of the delimitation commission for Jammu and Kashmir that is taking place today.
NC president and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah said his party has conveyed to the commission in writing the reasons for not attending the meeting.
The Delimitation Commission is scheduled to hold its first meeting with associate members, including Union minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh, today.
Also Read | 24 diplomats visit J&K in third delegation since Article 370 move
Lok Sabha MPs from Kashmir Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi will not be present.
Lok Sabha member from Jammu, Jugal Kishore, could not be reached for a comment.
The commission was set up by the Union Law Ministry on March 6, 2020, under Section 3 of the Delimitation Act 2002, the Delimitation Commission for J&K with the mandate to redraw the constituencies of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the provisions under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 which bifurcated the state into Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Metro man’ Sreedharan to join BJP, says will contest Kerala elections
- Sreedharan wields a lot of respect and standing in Kerala and his entry could boost the BJP in the state where the party remains far behind the Congress and the Left Front.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Assam's development a priority', says PM Modi, launches development projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail roko: Farmers lay siege to railway tracks in Punjab, trains halted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand passes ordinance to give land ownership to daughters and wives
- Until now, land ownership rights in Uttarakhand were transferred to men in the family which are then passed on to their sons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt on plea for voting rights to people outside their constituencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll mounts to 59
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People's Party of Arunachal says Statehood Act 'defective', demands amendment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NC MPs to skip meeting of delimitation commission today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man dies of heart attack while playing cricket in Pune district
- The man was declared dead on arrival at a hospital after he collapsed on the pitch during a match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Locals stop burial of 2 girls found dead in field in Unnao
- The villagers are demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of the two girls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Police leaked private WhatsApp chat’: Disha Ravi asks court to stop cops, media
- Disha Ravi, 22, petitioned the Delhi High Court to stop the Delhi Police from leaking investigation details and deleting tweets that seek to pre-judge the case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF proposal to shut Jammu airport for 15 days sends J-K govt into a tizzy
- Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said the closure would mean diverting flights to Punjab which would result in various logistical issues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India third country with highest cumulative vaccination numbers: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech seeks Covid-19 vaccine approval in over 40 countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad to hold first ministerial meeting after Biden administration assumed office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox