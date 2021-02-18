NC MPs to skip meeting of delimitation commission today

Members of the Lok Sabha from the National Conference (NC) have declined to be present for a meeting of the delimitation commission for Jammu and Kashmir that is taking place today.

NC president and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah said his party has conveyed to the commission in writing the reasons for not attending the meeting.

The Delimitation Commission is scheduled to hold its first meeting with associate members, including Union minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh, today.

Also Read | 24 diplomats visit J&K in third delegation since Article 370 move

Lok Sabha MPs from Kashmir Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi will not be present.

Lok Sabha member from Jammu, Jugal Kishore, could not be reached for a comment.

The commission was set up by the Union Law Ministry on March 6, 2020, under Section 3 of the Delimitation Act 2002, the Delimitation Commission for J&K with the mandate to redraw the constituencies of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the provisions under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 which bifurcated the state into Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.