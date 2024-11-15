NCB confiscated 82.53 kg of cocaine worth 900 crore in Delhi, says Union home minister Amit Shah

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday confiscated 82.53 kilogrammes of high-grade cocaine worth ₹900 crore in the national capital, Union home minister Amit Shah announced on X. Union home minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)

“The back-to-back major breakthroughs against illegal drugs in a single day demonstrate the Modi government's unwavering resolve to build a drug-free Bharat. The NCB today confiscated 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine in New Delhi The massive drug consignment worth approximately ₹900 crore was tracked down by a bottom-to-top approach after a quantity of drugs was seized in a courier center in Delhi,” Shah said.



“Our hunt against drug rackets will continue ruthlessly,” the minister added.



According to a statement by the NCB, investigation revealed that the drug syndicate was being operated by a group of people based abroad and some quantity of the seized contraband were to be sent to Australia through courier/small cargo services.



“The persons involved in this case are mainly ‘hawala operators’ and anonymous to each other, using pseudo names for day to day conversations on drug dealing.



Earlier in the day, about 700 kgs of Methamphetamine, a synthetic recreational variety of narcotics worth ₹2,500-3,500 crore were seized from Indian territorial waters off the Gujarat coast around Porbandar on Friday.

"A huge consignment of about 700 kg of Methamphetamine was interdicted in Indian Territorial waters. During this operation, eight foreign nationals were arrested who claim to be Iranians," the NCB said.

Drugs worth ₹ 13,000 crore seized in October

On October 13, the Delhi and Gujarat Police seized 518 kilogrammes of cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore from Gujarat's Ankleshwar and five people were arrested.

On October 1, the Special Cell of Delhi Police raided a warehouse in Mahipalpur and seized a consignment of 562 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana.

During the investigation on October 10, about 208 kilograms of additional cocaine was recovered from a shop in Ramesh Nagar in Delhi.



The drugs were hidden inside plastic packets of snacks with 'Tasty Treat' and 'Chatpata Mixture' written on them. About 20-25 such packets kept in cartons were recovered from a small narrow shop, PTI reported.



“I congratulate Delhi Police for the series of successful operations seizing drugs worth ₹13,000 crore, including the recent one with Gujarat Police recovering cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore. The hunt against drugs and narco trade will continue with no laxity,” Amit Shah had said on X.