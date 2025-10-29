NCB Mumbai held Danish Merchant, three others in multi-state drug syndicate case: Police

Panaji: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai arrested four people, including Danish Merchant, alias Danish Chikna, who had previously been arrested by various agencies for allegedly running a drug syndicate from a hotel in Goa where he was residing, police said on Wednesday. Merchant has several cases under the Narcotics Act pending against him — three NDPS cases previously registered by the NCB and Rajasthan Police, and seven criminal cases registered by the Mumbai Police. (Representative photo)

According to NCB officers, Merchant and his wife were arrested from a Goa resort on October 25 for allegedly possessing and peddling commercial quantities of narcotics.

The NCB said in a statement that they had initially intercepted a suspect on the night of September 18 in Pune and seized 502 g of mephedrone, which led them to a home belonging to Merchant, from where 839 g of mephedrone was seized and one of his associates was arrested during the raid.

“During investigation, the kingpin and his wife were identified to be operating the drug syndicate and were on the run since then, travelling across multiple states to dodge the authorities. However, after intensive follow-up action, they were located at a holiday resort in Goa, after which they were arrested,” the NCB statement issued on Wednesday said.

Merchant has several cases under the Narcotics Act pending against him — three NDPS cases previously registered by the NCB and Rajasthan Police, and seven criminal cases registered by the Mumbai Police.