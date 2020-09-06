NCB quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for 6 hours in Sushant Singh case

india

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs case linked to the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, even as her lawyer said she was “ready for arrest” as the probe appeared to be a witch-hunt against the 28-year-old.

Chakraborty arrived at the NCB’s office in the Ballard Estate area at noon and left shortly after 6pm. She was escorted by police personnel amid a heavy presence television camera crews.

“The investigation has not been completed due to her late arrival. We will summon her again tomorrow (Monday) and the investigation will continue,” said Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of the NCB.

Hours before Chakraborty’s questioning began, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said: “Rhea is ready for arrest as this is a witch hunt and if loving someone is a crime, she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar police now with CBI, ED and NCB.”

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, with investigators launching a probe into the possibility of suicide.

On August 19, the Supreme Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case related to the actor’s death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The Enforcement Directorate on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the actor’s death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

The NCB on Saturday arrested Dipesh Sawant, a member of actor Rajput’s personal staff, as part of its investigation into allegations of drug abuse. Earlier on Saturday, Chakraborty’s brother, Showik, and Rajput’s house manager, Samuel Miranda, were remanded in NCB custody till September 9.

On Sunday, the NCB arrested Khar resident Anuj Keshwani, the ninth person to be held in the case. Keshwani was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to Kaizan Ibrahim, who was arrested in the case on Friday. “During interrogation, Ibrahim confessed that he used to buy drugs from Keshwani. Now we will question him to trace the further link,” said KPS Malhotra, deputy director of the NCB.

The NCB on Friday arrested Showik, Miranda, and two Bandra residents – Abdel Basit Parihar, 23, and Ibrahim. The other three arrested over charges of drug peddling are Zaid Vilatra, 20 (arrested on Thursday), Abbas Lakhani, and Karan Arora (arrested on August 27-28).

