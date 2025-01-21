NCC cadets a reflection of India, says Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asked NCC cadets to strive hard to help realise India’s vision of becoming a developed country by 2047, described them as the country’s assets, and hailed their contribution towards nation building through “leadership, discipline, ambition and patriotism” –– qualities imbibed during training. Defence minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to the NCC Republic Day Parade 2025 camp in New Delhi. (PTI)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a pledge to make India a developed country by 2047. He has been an NCC cadet himself. So, if an ex-NCC cadet has seen a dream, it becomes the biggest responsibility of all other cadets to fulfill it. Viksit Bharat does not mean development of a piece of land; it means the progress of 140 crore Indians who live in unison despite social and cultural diversity,” Singh said, during a visit to the NCC (National Cadet Corps) Republic Day camp.

He said India’s achievements were the result of everyone’s hard work, especially the youth. Youth power is one of the themes that will be highlighted at the upcoming Republic Day parade during a cultural performance by around 5,000 folk and tribal artistes.

“Whenever I meet NCC cadets, I don’t just see a cadet in them. I see the reflection of India, which has many bodies but one soul, many branches but one root, many rays but one light. These cadets hail from different regions, speak different languages and follow different customs and traditions, but the one thing which is common is unity. Their energy and enthusiasm is proof that India’s future is bright,” the defence minister said.

Singh said that several countries became independent around the same time as India but only those nations with the values of discipline, integrity and national unity were developing today. “While those who did not are in chaos,” he said without naming Pakistan.

In his address, Singh explained the meaning of leadership to the cadets, citing the sacrifice made by Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. “Major Unnikrishnan’s words to his team ‘Don’t come up, I will handle them’ were not only a testament to his winning attitude and charitable nature, but also his ability to lead from the front. Such extraordinary moments make an ordinary person a leader.”

He asked the cadets to never stop learning and keep upgrading their skills. Singh also reviewed a guard of honour presented by the cadets.