NCP chief attacks Modi for ‘family feud’ comment

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming there were disputes in the former’s family.

Pawar said the insinuation was coming from a man who did not have any experience of a family life, or knowledge where his family members were presently.

Modi, during a rally in Wardha on April 1, had claimed Pawar was losing his grip on NCP which was hit by a “family feud”.

“Pawar’s grip on the party is loosening. The situation is that Pawar saheb’s nephew (Ajit Pawar) is trying to take control of the party. Because of this, the NCP faced problems in ticket distribution,” the PM had said.

Responding to the comments, Pawar said, “PM Modi said there are disputes in the Pawar family. That Ajit Pawar has taken control of the family and that the Pawar family is no longer united. I would like to tell him that we brothers were raised in a cultured atmosphere and our mother gave us virtues.”

“A person who does not have any experience of a family nor any idea where his family is presently is trying to inquire into (that of) others,” Pawar said.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 00:36 IST