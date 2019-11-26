NCP leaders’ 4-hour long meeting with Ajit Pawar remains inconclusive

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:10 IST

Ahead of a show of strength by the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress party (NCP) and the Congress at a Mumbai hotel Monday evening, NCP leaders met Ajit Pawar who has joined forces with the BJP, to convince him to the party fold.

Senior NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil and Jayant Patil participated in the meeting with Pawar in Vidhan Bhavan building for almost four hours. Bhujbal said the meeting remained inconclusive as the tug-of-war .over government formation in Maharashtra continued to play out.

The NCP top brass has been trying to convince party chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit to return to the party by pointing out that most of the MLAs who had gone with him had returned.

Significantly, Ajit Pawar has not taken charge as deputy Chief Minister yet though Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assumed office on Monday morning.

“The talks are moving on positively. We have not reached the conclusive point. The talks are on right track,”said Bhujbal outside Vidhan Bhavan premises.

Walse Patil said that the efforts to convince Ajit Pawar will go on till the last minute. “The talks are inconclusive. I do not want to share any details of the meetings at this point,” he said after the meeting.

Bhujbal also said Sharad Pawar has not spoken to Ajit yet. Several senior NCP leaders have been meeting Ajit at various venues including his residence at Churchgate in south Mumbai over last three day to convince him to return to the party.

Ajit Pawar who was elected as NCP legislature party leader the party’s MLAs on October 30 was divested of that position on Saturday, hours after he was sworn in as deputy CM.

At the show of strength Monday evening, Sharad Pawar assured the NCP legislators that they will not be disqualified if they don’t adhere to the whip to be issued by Ajit Pawar.

“I assure you that you will not be disqualified and I take personal responsibility for the same. Ajit Pawar has acted against the party,” said Pawar.