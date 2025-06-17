Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule slams Air India's ‘very bad service’, condemns flight delay

PTI |
Jun 17, 2025 10:21 PM IST

MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday alleged Air India was providing "very bad service" to its passengers after her flight was purportedly delayed by over three hours.

NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule said that the Air India flight was delayed by more than 3 hours without any clear communication. (PTI)
She sought urgent intervention from the Civil Aviation Ministry, urging it to hold the airline accountable for frequent "delays and mismanagement".

"Travelling from Delhi to Pune on @airindia flight AI 2971. The flight is delayed by over 3 hours- no clear communication, no updates, no assistance and very bad service. Such delays and mismanagement are becoming a norm with @airindia.

"Passengers are left stranded and helpless. This apathy is unacceptable. Urging @RamMNK, @MoCA_GoI to intervene and hold the airline accountable. Travellers deserve better," Sule tweeted.

Tuesday, June 17, 2025
