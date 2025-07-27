NCP-SP leader Rohini Khadse’s husband among 7 held in Pune rave raid, Eknath Khadse reacts

Pune Police detained seven individuals, including Pranjal Khewalkar—the husband of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader Rohini Khadse—after a late-night raid on a suspected rave party in the Kharadi area of the city. Rohini Khadse’s husband detained in Pune rave party raid, Eknath Khadse alleges political motive(HT Photo)

The Crime Branch raided a studio apartment in the upscale neighborhood after acting on a tip-off in the early hours of Sunday, recovering narcotics, alcohol, and hookah paraphernalia.

“A total of seven persons, including Pranjal Khewalkar, were found at the party with narcotic substances, liquor, and hookah. They have been detained,” deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Nikhil Pingale said.

Pranjal Khewalkar, who is married to Rohini Khadse—the state president of the women’s wing of the NCP (SP) —was among those detained in the Pune rave party raid. Rohini declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Hindustan Times.

However, senior NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, reacting to the detention of his son-in-law Pranjal Khewalkar, questioned the intent behind the police action when contacted by news agency PTI.

Eknath said that it should be probed if there was a political motive behind the police action.

Following the raid, all seven individuals, including Khewalkar, were taken to Sassoon General Hospital for medical examination, Pune Crime Branch officer Amol Pingale said.

“After the medical test, the seven persons are likely to be arrested. He, among others, is likely to be produced in court in the afternoon,” a police officer privy to the matter said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare weighed in on the controversy, also suggesting the raid was politically symbolic.

“The raid is a message for those speaking against the government,” Andhare said.