Who is Pranjal Khewalkar? NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law detained at Pune rave party

Pune Police in Maharashtra seized drugs, liquor, and hookah setups during a raid at a suspected rave party in an apartment in the early hours of Sunday and detained seven people, including Pranjal Khewalkar, the son-in-law of NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse, news agency PTI reported. Pranjal Khewalkar, husband of Rohini Khadse (L) – daughter of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse and state president of the women’s wing of NCP (SP).

Reacting to the incident, Khadse questioned whether the police action had a political motive and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare claimed the raid sends a message to those who speak against the government.

Who is Pranjal Khewalkar?

Pranjal Khewalkar, husband of Rohini Khadse – daughter of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse and state president of the women’s wing of NCP (SP) — was among those detained, according to a senior police official.

On Instagram, Khewalkar describes himself as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and doctor.

As per IMDb, he is a multifaceted businessman and producer who recently launched his debut music video, Na Hona Tumse Door, under his production house, Samar Productions.

He is also venturing into the OTT space and has business interests in the sugar, power, and event management sectors.

More about Pranjal Khewalkar's involvement

The Pune police detained five men and two women from a rave party held in a hotel room reportedly booked under the name of Pranjal Khewalkar, according to an NDTV report. The event, disguised as a house party, was held in Kharadi, an upscale area in Pune.

A video from the party has surfaced showing alcohol, hookah, and packets of ganja, with one of the women seen crying after the police raid.

Following the bust, the police also raided Khewalkar's residence in Hadapsar, where they seized a laptop and a hard disk for further investigation.

Booking receipts recovered by the police show that two rooms (101 and 102) at the hotel were booked in Khewalkar’s name – one from July 25 to 28 and the other from July 26 to 27 – with a total rent of ₹10,357.