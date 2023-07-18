NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla resigns citing 'personal reasons'

National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Vijay Sampla on Tuesday tendered his resignation citing "personal reasons", even as sources claimed that he is likely to be given organisational responsibility in the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Former Union minister and senior Punjab BJP leader Vijay Sampla. (HT_PRINT)

“I am sure by now everyone would know that today I have resigned from the post of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. Today was my last day in the commission, a constitutional post has a dignity and a code of conduct," he tweeted.

Sampla said he resigned due to personal reasons but added that “whatever responsibility the party will assign, I will try to fulfil it honestly”.

“I would like to thank the members of the commission and the entire team for supporting me to exceed my goals! Due to the efforts of all of you, the commission has been able to give concrete results in a short span of time,” he said.

Sampla has been holding the charge of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairperson since 2021.

"He has tendered his resignation as he is expected to be given organisational responsibility in the BJP for the upcoming elections," the sources said.

Sampla, 62, a prominent Dalit face from Punjab, began his political career in 1998 as the sarpanch of Sofipind village in Jalandhar Cantonment.

He won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Hoshiarpur in Punjab and was the minister of state for social justice and empowerment in the first Narendra Modi government from 2014 to 2019.

Earlier, he served as chairman, Punjab Dalit Vikas Parishad; state coordinator, Anusuchit Jati Aarakshan Bachao Manch; and chairman, Bharat Gaurav. He also served as chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Punjab from 2009-12.