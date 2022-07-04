NCW seeks probe into Akhilesh's ‘not only face, but body’ tweet on Nupur Sharma

The National Commission for Women on Monday said it has taken cognisance of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's tweet on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after Supreme Court's scathing oral observation while refusing to entertain a plea of her last week. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Uttar Pradesh DGP to take immediate action against the former chief minister under “relevant provisions of law”.

“NCW has also sought a fair & time-bound investigation in the matter. Action taken must be apprised within 3 days,” the commission tweeted.

The Samajwadi Party chief was under fire over his tweet in which he had said that “not only the face but the body should also apologise”. His tweet came after a vacation bench of Supreme Court justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala came down heavily on Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed and said she was “single-handedly responsible for what happening” in the country, including the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur.

Supreme Court rejected Sharma's request to club all the FIRs registered against her in many states for her alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed, to Delhi for investigation. Rejecting the plea, the bench told her counsel Maninder Singh, "No, Mr. Singh. The conscience of the court is not satisfied. We can't mould the law accordingly".

During the hearing, when Singh told the bench that Sharma is facing threat to her life, Justice Surya Kant said, "She has a threat or she has become a security threat?"

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the bench said.

After this, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “Not only the face, but the body should also apologize and should also be punished for disturbing the unrest and harmony in the country," in apparent reference to Nupur Sharma and BJP.

NCW chairperson wrote, “Look at this man who called himself a leader of a party. He is instigating people to assault Nupur Sharma. Writing to @Uppolice @dgpup to take action against him. Requesting Honorable Supreme Court to take Suo Moto action against him.”

