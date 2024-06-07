NDA for New, Developed, Aspirational India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underlined the need for consensus to run the country and said it was the ruling coalition’s responsibility to pursue it and leave no stone unturned for the country’s development as he was elected as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leader, setting the stage for his third term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the BJP and NDA leaders during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, on Friday. (HT Photo)

In an expansive speech that lasted over an hour, Modi projected confidence as he hit out at the Opposition, countered the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’s allegations that he had lost the national mandate and over electronic voting machines, and called the NDA an organic alliance in a speech that had three broad themes: alliances; the opposition’s failure; and New India.

“No alliance has ever been as successful as the NDA,” he said as lawmakers and senior leaders thumped tables and applauded, with some standing and chanting “Modi, Modi” in the central hall of the old parliament building.”NDA means new India, developed India and aspirational India.”

Dressed in a white kurta and cream jacket, Modi bowed to the Constitution before the NDA meeting began. Key allies such as Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar were given prominent positions in a table that also accommodated senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda.

Modi’s speech came hours before he formally staked claim to form the government. His Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single-largest party in the recently concluded general elections but saw its tally drop almost 60 seats to below the majority mark of 272. With allies such as the Janata Dal (United), Telugu Desam Party and Shiv Sena, and a clutch of smaller partners, the NDA is comfortably placed to form the government.

Modi said the NDA reflects the true sense of India’s spirit with its presence in tribal-dominated states and also the northeast. “Our path is sarv panth sambhav [respect for all religions]...in Goa or the Northeast, where our Christian brothers and sisters are in large numbers, we have our governments.”

“People know that we had not lost and have not lost,” he said, adding that even a child would tell that it is the NDA that was in power before the polls and is in power after the polls. “Where did we lose? The NDA was there yesterday, is there today and will be there tomorrow. By every parameter, the world recognises that the results reflect the NDA’s grand victory,” he said.

Striking a conciliatory tone, Modi said consensus will be the hallmark of the NDA and described it as the “most successful alliance in India’s history”.

Assuaging concerns that all views will be taken on board, Modi spoke about debate and discussion before decision-making. “Majority is needed for running the government, but sarvamat (consensus) is required for running the country.” He said it is the responsibility of the allies to use consensus for taking the country forward.

Modi said that the coalition did not come together to grab power, but was an “organic alliance” committed to the principle of “nation first”. Modi also exuded confidence about the longevity of the alliance and said that the coalition of members with a record of good governance will write new chapters of good governance in the next 10 years .

“Under the NDA government (there will be ) good governance, development, quality of life for citizens. And my personal dream is that when I think about the prosperity of democracy, I want minimal government interference in the lives of common people, especially the middle class and upper middle class, as that strengthens democracy...”he said.

Addressing the NDA lawmakers in the Central Hall, now known as Samvidhan Sadan, Modi said perceptions about the poll results being a verdict against the NDA was fallacious. He credited former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Prakash Singh Badal, Shiv Sena’s Balasaheb Thackeray, and Janata Party stalwarts George Fernandes and Sharad Yadav for sowing the seeds of the NDA, which he said has grown into a tree, nurtured by people’s trust in the coalition.

“Few people talk about it, maybe it doesn’t suit them, but look at the strength of India’s democracy that people gave NDA the opportunity to form governments and serve people in 22 states. This alliance of ours reflects India’s spirit in the true sense,” he said.

The PM was joined by TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu, JDU’s Nitish Kumar, HAM’s Jitanram Manjhi, LJP’s Chirga Paswan, Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel, JDS’ HD Kumaraswamy, Jana Sena’s Pawan Kalyan in addition to BJP president JP Nadda, union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Lashing out at the Opposition that raised questions about the efficacy of EVMs, the PM said his opponents were silent after the verdict. “I strongly feel people of INDI alliance belong to previous century when they question technological advancements like EVMs, Aadhaar. It is the power of India’s democracy that those questioning EVMs, and Election Commission were silenced after results,” he said.

“These people [Opposition] had decided to ensure that people stop believing in democracy and democratic process of India. They continuously abused EVM. I thought they would take out the funeral procession of the EVM. But by the evening of June 4 [when Lok Sabha election results were announced].... EVM shut them up. This is the strength of India’s democracy, its fairness...I hope I will not hear about EVM for five years. In 2029, perhaps they will again harp on EVM...The country will never forgive them,” Modi said

He also took a pot shot at the Opposition by saying that he has been missing “quality debates in Parliament” and said the opposition parties may be against the BJP but are not against the Rashtra (country).

“I’ve been missing parliamentary debates, I hope opposition MPs will also contribute to nation-building when they come to Parliament,” he said.

Amid thumping and cheering from lawmakers, the PM spoke about the NDA’s growing footprint. He referred to the coalition’s presence in the Northeast and in the southern states where the BJP won one seat in Kerala but could not open its account in Tamil Nadu. “The way NDA’s vote share has increased in Tamil Nadu clearly shows what is in the offing...In the next 25 years Odisha will be among the country’s growth engines for the country’s vikas yatra,” he added.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor told PTI,“It will be a challenge for Mr (Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah who have not been used to consulting very much in running their government and I think this is going to test their ability to change their way of functioning and be more accommodative and more conciliatory within the government and also I hope with the opposition.” .

Modi also outlined his vision for a new India and assured the people that the pace of development will not stop. “If I keep NDA on one side and the aspirations and resolves of people of India, then I would say: NDA: New India, Developed India, Aspirational India,” Modi said.

“Our government believes in competitive and cooperative federalism,” he said.

Modi said that the focus for his government’s third term would be on empowerment of the poor and the middle class. “Empowering poor, middle class our priority, we will continue to ensure welfare of people, deliver quality life to all,” he added.