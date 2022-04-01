NDA leaders dismiss speculation about Nitish’s exit

PATNA: Two ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders on Friday rejected speculation about Nitish Kumar’s plan to go to Rajya Sabha (RS) after quitting as the Bihar chief minister.

Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is a leader of Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) or JD (U), called the speculation mischievous and far from the truth. “Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA in 2020 assembly elections in Bihar and the people voted the alliance to power. His unwavering commitment to serving the people and his ability to transform Bihar are sacrosanct. I urge all to desist from such propaganda,” said Jha. He added Kumar will complete his term.

The speculation was fuelled after Kumar told a TV channel on Thursday that he has served as a member of Lok Sabha, the state assembly, and the legislative council. He added there is now only Rajya Sabha membership left. Kumar later clarified he did not intend to become a member of Parliament’s Upper House.

Nitish’s deputy, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Tarkishore Prasad, said the chief minister has been instrumental in transforming Bihar. He called it improper to suggest Kumar is quitting. “This is just speculation,” added Prasad.

BJP lawmaker Vijay Bihari this week said Kumar no longer has the charisma he had during the first term. “This is why the JD(U)’s tally in the assembly has shrunk. Tarkishore Prasad shall be made the chief minister.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi said it will be good if Kumar opted for Rajya Sabha. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the Opposition leader in the state assembly, said Kumar is tired and should retire.

Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said Kumar’s stay in Bihar or shift to the Centre was the NDA’s prerogative. “Other political parties shall stay away from adding fuel to the speculation...”

