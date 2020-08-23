e-paper
Home / India News / NDA to fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: Nadda

NDA to fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: Nadda

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 12:51 IST
Vijay Swaroop
Vijay Swaroop
Hindustantimes
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday said his party, Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will fight the upcoming Bihar elections together under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“We will fight together and we will win again,” Nadda said, addressing the concluding session of the two-day Bihar BJP State Executive Committee Meeting and stressing the work done by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He also asked all party members “to add value not only to BJP but to our alliance partners”.

Nadda’s remarks come at a time when Kumar’s JD (U) and the LJP have been training guns at each other. The LJP, led by Ram Vilas Paswan, has questioned Kumar’s leadership.

In his message to BJP workers, Nadda said: “You all are going to be an ambassador of change. For this we have to contest at each and every booth to win and add value not only for BJP contestants but also for alliance partners.”

Elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly are due in October-November.

Nadda underscored the challenges the posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. “…we need to take all precautions of physical and social distancing. So, the best form of campaigning is small door-to-door campaigning,” he said. “Touch all sections of society, all age groups. Tell them about the work done by the Centre…,” he added.

He said the Opposition has become a spent force. “They do not have any vision, thought. They are doing petty politics,” he said.

He talked about the schemes implemented by the Centre during the pandemic and lauded the role of Bihar government in dealing with the situation. He asked BJP workers to highlight the government’s achievements.

“We have achieved a testing capacity of one million a day. The recovery rate has reached 74%,” said Nadda.

