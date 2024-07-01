NDA vs INDIA clash likely in Parliament today; NEET row , Agnipath scheme in focus | Top points

The second week of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is expected to see a fiery start, with the Opposition MPs gearing up to attack the NDA government over key issues such as the irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Agnipath scheme, among others. In addition to the paper leak row and inflation, the opposition parties are also likely to raise issues regarding unemployment in India. The proceedings of the First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha are underway, at the new Parliament building. (ANI)

The Lok Sabha session on Friday was adjourned till Monday, July 1, amid an uproar in the lower house over the discussion on the conduct of the NEET medical entrance exam and other central competitive exams. The ruckus over the NEET issue broke out after INDIA bloc members sought the acceptance of an adjournment motion to suspend all business and discuss the paper leak issue on priority.

In the midst of the uproar, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House first until 12 noon and then until July 1.

Parliament session today: Top points

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the NEET issue is a very important matter for the whole country, and demanded a dedicated discussion in the House regarding the same.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said a discussion over NEET could not be allowed as the House was about to take up discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. This sparked an uproar by opposition MPs.

The Rajya Sabha had witnessed vociferous protests during the debate with the opposition demanding a discussion on the NEET row and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge trooping into the Well of the House to join fellow members.

It is expected that the INDIA bloc leaders would attack NDA over other issues such as the Agnipath scheme, inflation and unemployment when the House reconvenes today. The opposition also demands a debate under Rule 267 of the Parliament on the NEET issue.

In the Lok Sabha, BJP member and former Union minister Anurag Thakur is set to initiate the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. The Motion will be seconded by first term Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of BJP stalwart late Sushma Swaraj.

In the lower house, 16 hours have been allocated to the discussion over the Motion of Thanks, which will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on Tuesday. In the Rajya Sabha, 21 hours have been set aside for the same.

(With inputs from PTI)