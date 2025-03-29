NDA outreach in Bihar to be mix of Hindutva, development agenda

In poll-bound Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) outreach will be a mix of the development agenda and the Hindutva sentiment, depending on the demography of the region, with the ruling coalition hoping to capitalise on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar, people aware of the details said. the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) outreach will be a mix of the development agenda and the Hindutva sentiment(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Union home minister Amit Shah is heading to the state for a two-day visit, beginning Saturday, to hold meetings with BJP lawmakers, legislators and office bearers to draw up the strategy for the assembly polls scheduled for October-November this year.

According to the people cited above, he is unlikely to meet leaders from other alliance partners.

“It is a sangathan (organisation) meeting and he is also attending a function related to the ministry of cooperation,” a state leader said.

Besides the BJP and CM Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), the ruling alliance in Bihar also comprises Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) of Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP).

The election campaign, which is being drawn up, will set the tone for the NDA’s outreach, a senior BJP leader in Delhi, aware of the details, said.

“There is a broad consensus that the election campaign will be drawn up with inputs from the partners, but once the issues are decided then it will be the NDA’s campaign not just of any one party. The larger theme will be pan-state, but regional sensitivities will be taken into consideration for the campaign,” the leader said.

The ruling coalition will focus on development agenda particularly in the urban and semi-urban regions, while coalescing the Hindu vote bank will be the other key factor in the outreach, especially in Seemanchal region, comprising 45% minorities.

“We have the added benefit of two popular leaders, the PM and the CM. Internal surveys by parties have indicated that there is no anti-incumbency against the CM…,” the first leader said.

There is no confirmation yet on whether there will be a joint manifesto or a common minimum agenda for the NDA. “The first step was reaching out to the cadre at the grassroots and to explain the necessity of following a cohesive election strategy. Such meetings have already taken place in all the districts... and more coordination meetings are planned,” a second BJP leader said.