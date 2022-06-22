NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu sweeps floor at temple| Video

A day after she was declared as the NDA's presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday was seen sweeping the floor at Shiv temple in Rairangpur Mayurbhanj's Rairangpur in Odisha before offering prayers. In a video posted by news agency ANI, Murmu could be seen outside the temple with a broom in hand and occupied with cleaning rituals. She later also visited a tribal worship place called 'Jahira' in the state.

#WATCH | Odisha: NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu sweeps the floor at Shiv temple in Rairangpur before offering prayers here. pic.twitter.com/HMc9FsVFa7 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Murmu has now reportedly received round-the-clock Z category security cover by armed CRPF personnel. The BJP on Tuesday announced Murmu's nomination hours after the joint opposition picked former union minister Yashwant Sinha as its choice for the post.

Also read: In Droupadi Murmu, India set to get first tribal President

Soon after she was nominated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed confidence that she will be a "great President". He further said that the former Jharkhand governor's “understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit the country”. “Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country.”

If victorious, Murmu will be the first tribal woman to be the country's president and the second woman after Pratibha Patil.