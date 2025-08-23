NDA’s victory is certain in Tamil Nadu polls: Amit Shah slams DMK, Congress

Saying that the opposition has no right to criticise the Constitution (130th) Amendment Bill, Union home minister Amit Shah speaking in Tamil Nadu on Friday added that the dream of the state’s chief minister M K Stalin and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to make their respective sons as chief minister and Prime Minister will not fructify but that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government. He also called the Stalin-led DMK government the most corrupt in India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah being garlanded by BJP leaders during the 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan', in Tirunelveli on Friday. (@AmitShahX)

“The Opposition is criticising the Constitution Amendment Bill. Stalin is calling it a Black Bill. Stalin Babu, you are running a black government doing black deeds. They have no right to criticise the bill (which proposes disqualifying CMs, PM arrested and even before trial)” Shah said. He was in Tirunelveli for a meeting of BJP’s office bearers ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

“The most corrupt government in India is one here (in TN) run by the DMK government.” Shah referred to the imprisonment of senior DMK ministers K Ponmudi and Senthil Balaji with the case against the former quashed by the Supreme Court and the latter is out on bail on the order of the top court. “Ponmudi and Senthil Balaji have been in jail for months. Why should they be able to govern from inside the jail?”

Stalin had on Wednesday said that the Bill is how a dictatorship begins under the Prime Minister, foist cases against political rivals and to intimidate regional parties.

Shah then attacked the DMK and its chief ally the Congress on dynasty politics. “Stalin’s only agenda is to make his son Udhayanidhi the chief minister. Sonia Gandhi’s only agenda is to make her son Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister,” Shah said. “Udhayanidhi will not become CM and Rahul will not become PM. NDA’s victory is certain.”

Shah once again pitched for a coalition government which has been a sour point with ally AIADMK who are opposed to power sharing since Tamil Nadu has not had such an arrangement. “The AIADMK and BJP together will form the NDA government in Tamil Nadu. It is not just a political alliance. It is an alliance to save Tamil Nadu,” Shah said, adding that together they have more than 30% vote share.

Shah then told the crowd that former BJP TN president C P Radhakrishnan is set to become the vice president of India and recalled that the NDA made scientist APJ Abdul Kalam the President of India both of whom are Tamilians. “It shows that we always value Tamil culture, language and its people. The son of the soil Radhakrishnan will soon become the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.”

Shah urged the BJP cadre to go door to door and hold meetings in every street corner ahead of the 2026 elections to make them aware about the Modi-led Union government scheme. He also urged them to meet Dalits and tell them about the Centre’s welfare programs to support them.

Reacting to Shah’s comments, the DMK asked how his son Jay Shah became the head of the BCCI if not for nepotism.

“What is his cricket knowledge? Did they elect him by vote? A person can become a Chief Minister only if the people vote for that person as a legislator,” said DMK’s deputy general secretary, A Raja.

“Amit Shah, who is from another state, cannot decide who should become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

He added that there are cases against 28 ministers in Modi’s cabinet.

“Out of these, 19 ministers have very serious criminal cases. 39 percent of Modi’s cabinet members have criminal backgrounds. Will Section 130 apply to all of them ? How else can we call a law that was brought to throw out those they (BJP) don’t like from power a ‘'black law ' ? The BJP has brought the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament to intimidate its political opponents and paralyze the state governments it cannot govern. The BJP, which has already used power agencies like the Enforcement Directorate , CBI, and Election Commission to take revenge on its political opponents , is now planning to arrest the Chief Ministers and Ministers of the states it cannot govern and deprive them of their posts.”

Raja added that Shah has previously called the government under J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi Palansiwami – leaders of BJP’s ally AIADMK, corrupt.