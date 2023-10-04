NDDB plans to develop dairy value chain in Ladakh

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) chairman Dr Meenesh Shah on Wednesday said that the organisation is planning to establish a in Ladakh that would generate profitable returns for milk producers in the region. Dr DB Mishra, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, inaugurated the plant that was refurbished by NDDB (Twitter Photo)

“Consumers will also get quality milk & milk products at affordable prices. The milk procured will be processed and sold under the ‘Oma’ brand. Ladakh Federation will also supply fresh pasteurised milk to the Indian Army base in Ladakh,” said Shah speaking at the inauguration of the newly refurbished dairy plant of Ladakh Dairy Cooperative Federation in Leh on Wednesday.

Dr DB Mishra, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, inaugurated the plant that was refurbished by NDDB which has its headquarters in Gujarat’s Anand.

A grant of Rs.40 lakh has been sanctioned to Ladakh Dairy Federation to start and smoothly run the operations.

IDMC Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the NDDB has refurbished the dairy plant. Till now the procurement and distribution in the region was in the unorganized sector.

NDDB has entered into a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) for providing managerial and technical support to Ladakh Dairy Cooperative Federation for a period of five years, according to a media release by NDDB.

The MoU focused on increasing market access, ensuring sustainability and economic viability of the Federation’s overall operations, it said.

NDDB-administered Ladakh Dairy Federation will work towards establishing a transparent and remunerative milk procurement system for dairy farmers, as per the release.

