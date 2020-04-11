Nearly 10% of Covid-19 patients recover in India, maximum from Maharashtra and Kerala

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:28 IST

As many as 7,447 people are infected from coronavirus in India. As per the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, India has 6,565 active Covid-19 patients and 239 fatalities.

Nearly 10% of the total Covid-19 cases in India have recovered or been discharged so far. As per the data, as many 642 patients have been reported to have beaten the deadly contagion in the country which accounts to 8.6% of the total number of coronavirus cases in the country (7,447).

Maharashtra has a total of 188 coronavirus recoveries - highest in the country - followed by Kerala with 123 recovered Covid-19 patients.

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra has a total of 1,872 coronavirus cases of which 1,574 are active cases, 188 are recoveries and 110 fatalities.

With 123 recovered patients, Kerala is the second state with the highest number of Covid-19 recoveries. It has witnessed two coronavirus deaths while the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 489.

Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh are some of the states that continue to grapple with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

With the highest number of Covid-19 cases and recoveries, Maharashtra also has the highest number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the country.

Of the 239 coronavirus deaths in the country, Maharashtra accounts for a whopping 110 deaths followed by Madhya Pradesh which has reported as many as 33 Covid-19 deaths so far as per the latest figures released by the health ministry.