New Delhi, While geopolitical tensions in West Asia once again threaten to disrupt global fuel supply chain, Indian Railways has achieved a milestone with 99.4 per cent of its broad gauge network electrified as of January 2026, according to a note by "Riding Sunbeams", a UK-based organisation that works towards electrification of railways. Nearly 100 pc electrification of Indian Railways strengthens energy security amid West Asia crisis: Report

"Electrification of Indian Railways has led to cuts in diesel consumption by 178 crore litres in 2024-25, achieving a 62 per cent reduction since 2016-17," the note said, also pointing out that India relies on the Strait of Hormuz for nearly 40 per cent of its crude oil imports and over 20 per cent of its LNG supply.

The note said India is at the forefront of rail electrification worldwide and far ahead of major rail economies including China and the United Kingdom in terms of network electrification share. "Very few countries have achieved fully electrified railways, and Indian Railways' network is thirteen times the size of the next largest, in Switzerland," it added.

Riding Sunbeams, which has been monitoring Indian Railways' progress in this area for the last four years, noted that at a time when India imports over 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements and remains exposed to volatility in global supply routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, this achievement significantly strengthens national energy resilience.

"Every sustained rise in global crude prices increases the country's annual import bill, placing pressure on inflation, public finances and household costs. By shifting the backbone of its rail mobility from diesel to electricity, India has reduced this exposure while advancing its climate commitments. Electrification has already led to a huge reduction in India's diesel consumption compared to the mid-2010s baseline, lowering operating costs and insulating rail operations from fossil fuel price shocks," the organisation said.

Electric traction, where trains draw power from overhead electricity lines rather than diesel engines, is approximately 70 per cent more economical than diesel traction. The shift, from diesel to electricity, delivers long term savings to the public exchequer while maintaining some of the world's most affordable passenger fares, Riding Sunbeams noted.

With more than 26 million passengers travelling daily, Indian Railways remains a vital instrument of inclusive mobility and economic productivity. in March 2023, the railways set a target of becoming a net zero carbon emitter by 2030.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.