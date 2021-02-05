IND USA
A nurse fills Covidshield dose in injection before administrating after the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata on Saturday.(ANI)
A nurse fills Covidshield dose in injection before administrating after the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata on Saturday.(ANI)
Nearly 50 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against Covid-19

India's total active cases continue to follow a consistent downward slide consisting of just 1.40 per cent of total infections.
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:49 PM IST

Nearly 50 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination exercise, while India's total active cases have dropped to 1.51 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

India's total active cases continue to follow a consistent downward slide consisting of just 1.40 per cent of total infections.

Following a downward trajectory, 12,408 daily new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

"India's cases per million population (7,828) are amongst the lowest in the world. This count is much higher for countries like Russia, Germany, Italy, Brazil, France, UK and USA," the ministry said.

It said 17 states and UTs have a lower case per million population than the national average. Lakshadweep has the lowest average of 1,722 cases per million among all states and UTs.

Also read| Covid-19: UK hotel quarantine policy to start from February 15

Till February 5, 49,59,445 beneficiaries have received the vaccination with 5,09,893 people receiving the shots in a span of 24 hours across 11,184 sessions, the ministry said.

A total of 95,801 sessions have been conducted so far. The ministry said that 61 per cent of beneficiaries vaccinated are from 8 states and UTs. Uttar Pradesh accounts for 11.9 per cent (5,89,101) of the total beneficiaries vaccinated in India.

A total of 1,04,96,308 people have recovered so far with 15,853 patients recuperating in a span of 24 hours. 

"The higher number of recoveries via-a-vis new cases has widened the gap between recovered and active cases to 1,03,44,848," the ministry underlined.

It said 85.06 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 states and UTs. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,341 newly recovered cases. 

A total of 5,339 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 517 in Tamil Nadu. The ministry said 84.25 per cent of the 12,408 new cases registered in a day are from 6 states and UTs.

Also read| Covid-19 patients have higher risk of dying after cardiac arrest

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,102. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,736, while Tamil Nadu reported 494 new cases. A total of 120 deaths were recorded in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said adding six states and UTs account for 74.17 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (46).

Kerala follows with 17 daily deaths, while Punjab and Delhi reported 7 deaths each. Fourteen states and UTs have reported no deaths in a span of 24 hours, the ministry highlighted. These are Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Ladakh (UT), Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, A&N Islands, D&D & D&N and Lakshadweep.

India's 112 deaths per million population are also amongst the lowest in the world, the ministry underscored.

On the positive side, 19 states and UTs have reported lower deaths per million average than the national average. Lakshadweep leads with an average of 0 deaths per million.

Seventeen states and UTs have reported higher deaths per million population than the national average. Delhi's figure of 581 deaths per million is the highest among all the states, it said.

