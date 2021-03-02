Nearly half of all MPs eligible, likely to get jab before phase 2 of budget session

lmost one in two of India’s MPs are eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the second phase of vaccination that got underway, and it is believed that most of them will at least get their first shot of the two-shot vaccine before Parliament resumes on March 8.

Of the 777 MPs India currently has, 366 are above the age of 60, meeting the criteria of those who can be vaccinated in the current phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first shot of the vaccine — the indigenously developed Covaxin — at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, on Monday morning.

People above the age of 45 years with significant so-called co-morbidities are also eligible to be vaccinated, although it isn’t known how many parliamentarians fall in this category.

While the first shot by itself isn’t adequate, the availability of vaccines for MPs comes as a relief with Parliament that is preparing stage for the second phase of the budget session.

The pandemic forced the government to skip the winter session 20 and the budget session saw significant precautions, including social distancing.

According to parliament data, 36% Lok Sabha MPs are above 60 years of age. The Rajya Sabha, popularly called the House of the Elders, naturally has more eligible candidates with 62% of its MPs above that age.

While official data shows that 218 out of 539 MPs in Lok Sabha and 148/238MPs in Rajya Sabha are eligible for vaccines in the 60-plus category, there is no data to show how many MPs in the age bracket of 45 to 60 years have comorbidities. “We do not keep any data on health conditions of MPs or ministers,” said an official in the Lok Sabha secretariat.

An Opposition leader added that one of the key benefits of the vaccination would be that many MPs can campaign safely ahead of the upcoming assembly elections polls in four states and a union territory.

