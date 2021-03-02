Nearly half of all MPs eligible, likely to get jab before phase 2 of budget session
lmost one in two of India’s MPs are eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the second phase of vaccination that got underway, and it is believed that most of them will at least get their first shot of the two-shot vaccine before Parliament resumes on March 8.
Of the 777 MPs India currently has, 366 are above the age of 60, meeting the criteria of those who can be vaccinated in the current phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first shot of the vaccine — the indigenously developed Covaxin — at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, on Monday morning.
People above the age of 45 years with significant so-called co-morbidities are also eligible to be vaccinated, although it isn’t known how many parliamentarians fall in this category.
While the first shot by itself isn’t adequate, the availability of vaccines for MPs comes as a relief with Parliament that is preparing stage for the second phase of the budget session.
The pandemic forced the government to skip the winter session 20 and the budget session saw significant precautions, including social distancing.
According to parliament data, 36% Lok Sabha MPs are above 60 years of age. The Rajya Sabha, popularly called the House of the Elders, naturally has more eligible candidates with 62% of its MPs above that age.
While official data shows that 218 out of 539 MPs in Lok Sabha and 148/238MPs in Rajya Sabha are eligible for vaccines in the 60-plus category, there is no data to show how many MPs in the age bracket of 45 to 60 years have comorbidities. “We do not keep any data on health conditions of MPs or ministers,” said an official in the Lok Sabha secretariat.
An Opposition leader added that one of the key benefits of the vaccination would be that many MPs can campaign safely ahead of the upcoming assembly elections polls in four states and a union territory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Are you willing to marry her?’ Supreme Court to rape accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mehul Choksi challenged move to revoke citizenship: Lawyer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking back at the coronavirus war room
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One year after Covid-19: A transformed political arena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 changed the meaning of home, exposed social chasm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elderly dispel fears, say vaccines are safe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi gets first shot as second leg of inoculation drive begins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly half of all MPs eligible, likely to get jab before next budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will be able to scale up Covid vaccinations to 2.7 million a day’: RS Sharma
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court ends bail of over 2,000 prisoners given on Covid-19 ground
- On October 29 last year, the top court had stayed a direction passed on October 20 by the Delhi High Court directing 2,318 undertrial prisoners to surrender in a phased manner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress divided over alliance with cleric Siddiqui in Bengal
- Deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, accused the party’s Bengal president and Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdury of diluting the party’s core ideology and the secularism by allying with Abbasuddin Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front (ISF).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1.28 lakh people over 60 years get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alliance Air launches flights from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur under UDAN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 in Maharashtra: How various districts fared since Feb 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Vardhan says scientific community 'rose to occasion' when Covid-19 hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox