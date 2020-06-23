‘Under PM Modi’s leadership we’ve bridged the gap of 6 decades in 6 years’: Nadda

india

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:45 IST

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the nation has bridged the gap of 6 decades in just 6 years, Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said while addressed the Assam Jan Samvad virtual rally on Tuesday.

Nadda said that this year is a marked by great achievements and has also exhibited how the country could fight the Covid-19 battle in the “best possible manner”.

At the beginning of the crisis, we were not producing PPE kits but now over 4 lakh PPE kits are being produced daily. Covid-19 cases were doubling in three days earlier, now the doubling rate is around 17 days. Previously, we could test only 1,500 samples in a day which has gone up to 1.5 lakh daily,” the BHP president said.

Nadda opened his address by remembering and paying homage to 20 Indian Army bravehearts who lost their lives in the violent clash with the Chinese military during last week’s face-off in Ladakh.

He also lauded the undying spirit of the nation’s ‘corona warriors’ in their selfless fight against the contagion.

Nadda had previously addressed similar virtual rallies dedicated to Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

On Sunday, while addressing the UP Jan Samvad Rally, Nadda had said that PM Modi is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods. Nadda was reacting to former Congress chief to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Surender Modi’ comment.

“Even God is not with you (Congress) now. You say - ‘Narendra Modi is Surender Modi’ that means you are saying that Modi ji is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods. You should understand the language of God,” Nadda had said.

Gandhi had shared an international daily’s article titled ‘India’s appeasement policy toward China unravels’ on Twitter, and wrote: “Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi”.

Nadda assured the people of the nation “that every inch of our country’s land is secured under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress party is demoralizing the security forces.” he said.