Home / India News / Stop repeatedly insulting security forces and questioning their valour: Nadda to Manmohan Singh

Stop repeatedly insulting security forces and questioning their valour: Nadda to Manmohan Singh

india Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:04 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustantimes
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday criticised former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the Congress party and said they should stop repeatedly insulting the security forces and questioning their valour.

In a message posted on Twitter, Nadda said, “Please stop insulting of forces repeatedly, questioning their valour. You did this post the air strikes and surgical strikes. Please understand the true meaning of national unity, especially in such times.It’s never too late to improve.”

The tweet was a reaction to a statement by Singh about the violent face-off between Indian and the Chinese troops in Ladakh on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should always be mindful of the implications of his words, a reference to the controversy stocked by Modi’s comments at a meeting of all political parties on Friday.

The former prime minister also said the government must rise to the occasion to ensure justice for Col B Santhosh Babu and the 19 other soldiers killed in action.

The BJP reacted by accusing the Congress of politicising the issue.

“One only wishes that Dr Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrender hundred square kilometres of India’s land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!” Nadda said.

