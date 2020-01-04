e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Need for revolution in science, tech: PM Modi

Addressing the scientific community at the 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru on Friday, PM Modi said that young Indian scientists needed to ‘innovate, patent, produce and prosper’ to address the problems of the common man.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa with PM Narendra Modi at the 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged young scientists to innovate technologies that can chart a new course for the nation’s development.

PM Modi said that schemes like Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushmann Bharat have received worldwide praise because technology played a major role in execution of these flagship programmes. He said a strong rural economy and prosperous Medium, Small and Micro Industries are directly linked to innovations that are being developed by young scientists.

Highlighting BJP’s commitment towards poverty alleviation among rural women, the Prime Minister said that implementation of the Ujjwala scheme was possible due to government’s commitment towards using technology to identify the impoverished.

He said, ‘Technology has helped us in recognizing the 8 crore women who were still using coal or wood for cooking. It also helped us in understanding how many new distribution centres must be built, via the help of technology.’

Prime Minister highlighted the need for water conservation and development of renewable forms of energy.

Highlighting the aims of the recently launched Jal Jeevan Mission he said that water governance is a new frontier for scientists.

He said, ‘Technology is the strength of the Jal Jeevan Mission. It is your responsibility to develop cheap and effective technology for the recycling of water. Water governance is a new frontier for all of you.’

Narendra Modi reiterated the need for switching to alternative sources of energy and said that India will work towards reducing crude oil import in the coming years. The Prime Minister also outlined that there are opportunities for start-ups who want to invest in bio-fuel production. He said that people need to change all forms of waste to wealth rapidly in order to reduce dependency on oil .

PM Modi pointed out that remarkable results can be achieved in ‘there is proper coordination between human sensitivity and modern technology’. He further added that technology acts as a balance between rapid growth and development, while simultaneously acting as a bridge between the government and the common man.

