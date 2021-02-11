IND USA
Indian army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (PTI photo)
Need punch to offensive poise, says army chief amid 'newer threats'

Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane also spotlighted the hard realities of legacy challenges.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:37 PM IST

Taking note of the “real and present dangers” on the country’s active borders, army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday spoke of the “newer threats” ahead and the need to add punch to India’s offensive poise.

The comment comes on the day defence minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that the Indian and Chinese armies were implementing a disengagement plan on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso to reduce military tensions in eastern Ladakh.

“Ongoing developments along our northern borders should cause us to ponder over… the nature of our unsettled borders and consequent challenges with regard to the preservation of our territorial integrity and sovereignty. Without doubt there are newer threats on the horizon, but the hard reality is that the legacy challenges have not quite gone away,” Naravane said in his inaugural address at a seminar on Multi-Domain Operations: Future of Conflicts, organised by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies.

The army chief said the challenges had only grown in scale and intensity.

Talking about multi-domain operations, chief Naravane said India needed to address the challenges posed by adversaries in stand-off deterrence. “We need to develop capacities to strengthen our own anti-access prowess as well as develop proficiencies to overcome the anti-access capacities of the adversary to strengthen our defensive framework as also to add punch to our offensive poise.”

He said platforms such as tanks, fighter jets and surface combatants, which were once the mainstay of 20th century battlefield, were rendered relatively less significant in the face of emerging battlefield challenges in newer domains.

“We have seen how the very imaginative and offensive use of drones in Idlib and then in Armenia-Azerbaijan challenged the traditional prima donnas: the tanks, the artillery and the dug in infantry,” the army chief said.

“We have also seen how disruptive technologies are now driving doctrinal cycles like never before. It may not be inaccurate to infer that technology itself is steadily emerging as a core combat capability,” he added.

Nearly nine million Indian nationals live and work in West Asia, a majority of them in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Hundreds of thousands of them returned to India during the pandemic. (AFP PHOTO).
india news

2,072 Indians died of Covid-19 around the world, minister tells Rajya Sabha

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:27 PM IST
  • Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided figures that showed 906 Indians had died of Coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia while 375 more had died in the UAE.
"They were not able to convince their own NDA partners, how can they expect the farmers to be convinced by these laws and accept them," Pilot said.(HT file photo)
india news

Don't make farm laws a prestige issue: Sachin Pilot to Centre

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:12 PM IST
In an interview with PTI, Pilot slammed the BJP for stating that the Congress had made a "U-turn" on the farm laws, saying it was the BJP which was prone to making 'U-turns', while his party was consistent on all issues.
Chandra said that the Centre valued privacy concerns of employees adding that WhatsApp and other social media would be excluded from the final standing orders.(REUTERS)
india news

Govt won’t use WhatsApp, other social media for salary communication

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Union labour secretary Apurva Chandra told Livemint on Thursday that the “anomaly will be corrected and the Centre will remove WhatsApp and other social media platforms from wage communication draft notification.”
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. (PTI Photo)
india news

Loss of 1.8 cr a day at toll booths due to farmers' protest: Nitin Gadkari

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Toll collection across Punjab and Haryana and Delhi NCR region has been suspended since December due to the ongoing protests against the three farm laws.
Indian army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (PTI photo)
An eight-member committee comprising IIT directors was asked to suggest measures on effective implementation of reservation policies not only in recruitment, but also for admissions. (Mint file)
india news

No decision on exempting IITs from faculty reservation: Govt

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:23 PM IST
The committee had also noted that the expectations on the faculty from the IITs were very high due to the quality and standards of education, and rather than specific quotas, diversity issues should be addressed through outreach campaigns and targeted recruitment of faculty
Union home minister Amit Shah announced an array of sops for the Matuas who are a part of the backward Namasudra community that can influence poll results in around 80 of the state’s 294 assembly seats. (ANI PHOTO)
india news

Citizenship law will be enforced once Covid-19 ends: Amit Shah in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:22 PM IST
  • The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which the Parliament passed last year, offers citizenship to non-Muslims who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014.
The Russian embassy said earlier that flights between Moscow and New Delhi are expected to be operated twice a week. (Photo Unsplash)
india news

Flights between India, Russia to begin tomorrow under bilateral air bubble

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:13 PM IST
A statement issued by the Russian embassy on Thursday said the “entry of tourists from Russia is not yet possible”.
Gadwal Vijayalakshmi of the TRS was elected as the first citizen of Hyderabad(Mayor) in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

GHMC polls: TRS wins mayoral posts with AIMIM extending last-minute support

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • The first citizen of Hyderabad was elected by a show of hands, after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen extended support to TRS candidate Gadwal Vijayalakshmi’s nomination at the eleventh hour.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
india news

Nitin Gadkari to launch India's first CNG tractor tomorrow

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:02 PM IST
The conversion, carried out jointly by Rawmatt Techno Solutions and Tomasetto Achille India, will help farmers increase their income, by lowering the costs and help to create job opportunities in rural India.
The code states that the signatories set up an “Internal Committee within their Grievance Redressal System” to address complaints by users, government bodies or regulators.
india news

Netflix, Amazon Prime, other digital platforms adopt self-regulation tool kit

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Officials from the Information & Broadcasting Ministry said that they will review the implementation tool kit and respond accordingly.
"It has been observed that about three per cent of the total confirmed cases in the country were from 177 tribal dominated districts till June, 2020," the minister said.(Bachchan Kumar / HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

3% of total confirmed Covid cases were from 177 tribal dominated districts: Govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta said the ministry has assessed district wise confirmed Covid-19 cases for 177 tribal dominated districts.
The new laws aim at fetching fair price for farmers' produce and give them liberty to sell it wherever they wish, the Union minister further said.(PTI file photo)
india news

Govt ready for talks, can amend farm laws if needed: Rajnath Singh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:54 PM IST
The new laws are aimed at doubling farmers' income, Singh said, speaking at a function to inaugurate thousands of small-scale irrigation projects in Madhya Pradesh.
At present, the government has allowed domestic flights to operate up to 80% of their capacity. (AP file photo)
india news

Domestic flight ticket rates set to rise as Centre relaxes cap on price bands

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:48 PM IST
As per the order issued by the civil aviation ministry on Thursday, airlines will be allowed to charge more from passengers as the government has allowed a substantial increase on the upper and lower limits of the price bands.
The Supreme Court bench comprised of Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian and was headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde(PTI)
india news

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking guidelines to prevent sale of fake vaccines

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • "We understand your motivation but you file a concrete case. We cannot pass general directions. We are not the legislature," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told the petitioner.
