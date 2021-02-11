Need punch to offensive poise, says army chief amid 'newer threats'
Taking note of the “real and present dangers” on the country’s active borders, army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday spoke of the “newer threats” ahead and the need to add punch to India’s offensive poise.
The comment comes on the day defence minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that the Indian and Chinese armies were implementing a disengagement plan on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso to reduce military tensions in eastern Ladakh.
“Ongoing developments along our northern borders should cause us to ponder over… the nature of our unsettled borders and consequent challenges with regard to the preservation of our territorial integrity and sovereignty. Without doubt there are newer threats on the horizon, but the hard reality is that the legacy challenges have not quite gone away,” Naravane said in his inaugural address at a seminar on Multi-Domain Operations: Future of Conflicts, organised by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies.
The army chief said the challenges had only grown in scale and intensity.
Talking about multi-domain operations, chief Naravane said India needed to address the challenges posed by adversaries in stand-off deterrence. “We need to develop capacities to strengthen our own anti-access prowess as well as develop proficiencies to overcome the anti-access capacities of the adversary to strengthen our defensive framework as also to add punch to our offensive poise.”
He said platforms such as tanks, fighter jets and surface combatants, which were once the mainstay of 20th century battlefield, were rendered relatively less significant in the face of emerging battlefield challenges in newer domains.
“We have seen how the very imaginative and offensive use of drones in Idlib and then in Armenia-Azerbaijan challenged the traditional prima donnas: the tanks, the artillery and the dug in infantry,” the army chief said.
“We have also seen how disruptive technologies are now driving doctrinal cycles like never before. It may not be inaccurate to infer that technology itself is steadily emerging as a core combat capability,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2,072 Indians died of Covid-19 around the world, minister tells Rajya Sabha
- Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided figures that showed 906 Indians had died of Coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia while 375 more had died in the UAE.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't make farm laws a prestige issue: Sachin Pilot to Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt won’t use WhatsApp, other social media for salary communication
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loss of ₹1.8 cr a day at toll booths due to farmers' protest: Nitin Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need punch to offensive poise, says army chief amid 'newer threats'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision on exempting IITs from faculty reservation: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizenship law will be enforced once Covid-19 ends: Amit Shah in Bengal
- The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which the Parliament passed last year, offers citizenship to non-Muslims who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flights between India, Russia to begin tomorrow under bilateral air bubble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GHMC polls: TRS wins mayoral posts with AIMIM extending last-minute support
- The first citizen of Hyderabad was elected by a show of hands, after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen extended support to TRS candidate Gadwal Vijayalakshmi’s nomination at the eleventh hour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari to launch India's first CNG tractor tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix, Amazon Prime, other digital platforms adopt self-regulation tool kit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3% of total confirmed Covid cases were from 177 tribal dominated districts: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt ready for talks, can amend farm laws if needed: Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic flight ticket rates set to rise as Centre relaxes cap on price bands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking guidelines to prevent sale of fake vaccines
- "We understand your motivation but you file a concrete case. We cannot pass general directions. We are not the legislature," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told the petitioner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox