Home / India News / Need to address the issue of delayed payments to MSMEs: Narayan Rane

Need to address the issue of delayed payments to MSMEs: Narayan Rane

india news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 11:44 AM IST

Narayan Rane the MoU between the government and Common Service Centre will expand the handholding support to enterprises residing in remote areas

He also inaugurated a dedicated portal to promote MSME’s in the North-East Region (NER) and Sikkim. (Facebook (Narayan Rane ))
He also inaugurated a dedicated portal to promote MSME’s in the North-East Region (NER) and Sikkim. (Facebook (Narayan Rane ))
ByHT Correspondent

Union micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday addressed the issue of delayed payments to MSMEs.

He also inaugurated a dedicated portal to promote micro, small and medium enterprises in the North-East Region (NER) and Sikkim during the 18th meeting of the National Board of MSME (NBMSME).

“He highlighted the contribution of the MSME sector in GDP, exports and employment. He stressed the need to address the issue of delayed payments to micro and small enterprises,” the union MSME ministry said in a statement.

Rane said the MoU between the government and Common Service Centre will expand the handholding support to enterprises residing in remote areas and help them avail the benefits of government schemes.

Also Read:‘ODOP has given boost to agri-rural industries in Uttar Pradesh’

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently claimed the Centre has destroyed the backbone of micro, small and medium enterprises, the biggest job providers, due to flawed goods and services tax (GST).

This is one of many issues for which the grand old party is conducting the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Last year in Parliament, Rahul attacked the Centre over shutting down MSMEs during the pandemic, leading to the surge in unemployment in the country. He referred to the government’s response to his question where it accepted that 9% of MSMEs have been shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the written response, the union MSME minister pointed out the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report which said a total of 9,052 self-employed persons or businesspersons died by suicide in 2019 and 11,176 in 2020.

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) study found that around 67% of MSMEs were temporarily closed, 50% of them had a revenue decline of over 25% in the financial year 2020-21.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out