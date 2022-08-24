Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘ODOP has given boost to agri-rural industries in Uttar Pradesh’

‘ODOP has given boost to agri-rural industries in Uttar Pradesh’

lucknow news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 11:10 PM IST

Huge job losses and closure of large number of MSME units due to the pandemic have pushed youths, craftsmen and farmers to start their own micro ventures under various schemes of ODOP

A quick survey carried out by the MSME Export Promotion Council, along with knowledge firm BillMart Fintech, has revealed that these enterprises are not only playing a crucial role in providing large-scale employment opportunities at lower capital cost, but also becoming effective for industrialisation of rural and backward areas. (File Photo)
A quick survey carried out by the MSME Export Promotion Council, along with knowledge firm BillMart Fintech, has revealed that these enterprises are not only playing a crucial role in providing large-scale employment opportunities at lower capital cost, but also becoming effective for industrialisation of rural and backward areas. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A host of policy initiatives taken by the Uttar Pradesh government through the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) scheme has given a tremendous boost to agri-rural based industries and youths to become job providers from job seekers, the government said in a statement.

Huge job losses and closure of large number of MSME units due to the pandemic have now pushed youths, craftsmen and farmers to start their own micro ventures under various schemes of ODOP.

A quick survey carried out by the MSME Export Promotion Council, along with knowledge firm BillMart Fintech, has revealed that these enterprises are not only playing a crucial role in providing large-scale employment opportunities at lower capital cost, but also becoming effective for industrialisation of rural and backward areas, thereby reducing regional imbalance, assuring more equitable distribution of national income and wealth, the press note reads.

The survey presented to chief minister Yogi Adityanath by MSME EPC chairman DS Rawat says these enterprises are proving supplementary and complementary to large and medium scale units as ancillaries.

The CM asked the MSME EPC to assist MSMEs to go global so that they could enlarge their share in the export market. Already, MSME industries constitute an important segment of the state’s economy in terms of employment generation and as a source of foreign exchange earnings, and almost 65% of the total industrial output.

In a statement issued here, Rawat said MSME EPC and BillMart have decided to adopt one district to work for the MSMEs and start-ups as a “pilot project” by equipping them to take competitive and timely credit for growth of their businesses. They will also be provided technological skill to connect with buyer/seller, technology and credit providers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Khadki police have arrested a 28-year-old woman who tried to kidnap a girl from school premises (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap 5-year-old girl in Pune

    The Khadki police have arrested a 28-year-old woman who tried to kidnap a girl from school premises. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Chaya Shirsat, visited the school claiming that she was the five-year-old's aunt. Later, when her father asked about the girl from teachers, they told she went with her aunt. Khadki police have registered a case under IPC.

  • Three minor girls who had fled home from Delhi after a dispute with family members have been rescued by Pune police (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Pune police rescue three minor girls who fled from Delhi

    Three minor girls who had fled home from Delhi after a dispute with family members have been rescued by Pune police, said officials. On Tuesday night, girls aged 13, 16 and 17 years were enquiring about a hotel room in Somwar peth. Police officials from the Samarth police station said, “During the investigation, it was revealed that the girls had a dispute with family members and hence boarded a train and reached Pune.”

  • PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, along with other Congress leaders, gathered outside vigilance department’s office in context to the arrest of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Contractor saying he never met Bharat Bhushan Ashu proves case is fake: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

    Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party government over alleged political vendetta against former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said the submission of contractor Telu Ram in the court that he never met the former minister was the biggest proof that a fake case had been lodged against the minister. This is when the contractor is still in police remand.

  • A scuffle between MLAs of NCP and Eknath Shinde's rebel camp ensued at the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan due to verbal exchanges from both the sides against each other during the protests on Wednesday. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

    Slew of probes into MVA decisions is govt’s retaliation against cheeky slogans

    Mumbai On the penultimate day of an already fractious Monsoon session, the bad blood between the Shinde-BJP alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi resulted in an unseemly scuffle, and the announcement of a raft of corruption inquiries aimed at MVA leaders . Right from the start of the session, the Shinde faction has been heckled and name-called by MVA MLAs. Bharat Gogawala, MLA from the Shinde faction and his fellow MLAs responded with their own slogans, alleging corruption by the MVA.

  • “When we reached the market, the Ludhiana-based accused had captured a stray dog in a net and was injecting it, following which we nabbed the accused with the help of police and also recovered a dog medicine and a net from his possession,” the complainant said. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | 45-year-old held for torturing stray dog

    Police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly torturing a stray dog near Kohinoor Market, Sahnewal. The accused, identified as Chakya Sharma of Shimlapuri, was arrested following a complaint by the president of Help for Animal Organisation, Money Singh of Field Ganj. Singh, in his complaint, said his friend Ankit Jain on Tuesday informed him about the accused who frequently tortured stray dogs in the area.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out