‘ODOP has given boost to agri-rural industries in Uttar Pradesh’
LUCKNOW A host of policy initiatives taken by the Uttar Pradesh government through the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) scheme has given a tremendous boost to agri-rural based industries and youths to become job providers from job seekers, the government said in a statement.
Huge job losses and closure of large number of MSME units due to the pandemic have now pushed youths, craftsmen and farmers to start their own micro ventures under various schemes of ODOP.
A quick survey carried out by the MSME Export Promotion Council, along with knowledge firm BillMart Fintech, has revealed that these enterprises are not only playing a crucial role in providing large-scale employment opportunities at lower capital cost, but also becoming effective for industrialisation of rural and backward areas, thereby reducing regional imbalance, assuring more equitable distribution of national income and wealth, the press note reads.
The survey presented to chief minister Yogi Adityanath by MSME EPC chairman DS Rawat says these enterprises are proving supplementary and complementary to large and medium scale units as ancillaries.
The CM asked the MSME EPC to assist MSMEs to go global so that they could enlarge their share in the export market. Already, MSME industries constitute an important segment of the state’s economy in terms of employment generation and as a source of foreign exchange earnings, and almost 65% of the total industrial output.
In a statement issued here, Rawat said MSME EPC and BillMart have decided to adopt one district to work for the MSMEs and start-ups as a “pilot project” by equipping them to take competitive and timely credit for growth of their businesses. They will also be provided technological skill to connect with buyer/seller, technology and credit providers.
