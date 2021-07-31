Need to change the negative perception about police: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for the need to change the negative perception of police among the people while highlighting their role in the fight against terrorism, and emphasising the need for better conduct.

“Why is the public trust not increasing (in police) despite its officers laying down their lives to fight terrorism and to maintain law and order?” he asked, while virtually interacting with 144 probationary Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who completed their training at Hyderabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Modi said India has strived for better policing for 75 years now. “There should be a new beginning to it now,” he said. “What matters are your principles and intentions and this should reflect through your conduct.”

He asked the officers to be friendly with the masses and always prioritise the nation, and sought the views of the officers about how they could use their academic knowledge in policing. He said the job of a police officer is very demanding. “I wish that you will use your strength to be better leaders in the police service,” he said. Modi emphasised that fitness and professionalism are pivotal to the work of a police officer. He added that police should promote the fitness culture. “This will also motivate the youth of the country to be fit.”

Interacting with an officer, who has been allotted the Chhattisgarh cadre, Modi said: “The role of a police officer becomes very important in conflict-torn areas….(Apart from conflict management) police officers also have to promote development and a social connection among the people.”

Modi advised a woman officer, who secured the first rank in training, that she should pay regular visits to local schools and interact with woman students. “The (motivating) impact of these things is very high,” he said.

Modi also interacted with an officer from the Maldives, who trained at the academy. The Maldivian officer thanked the Indian government for the training.

Modi said every year, he seeks to know the thoughts of young officers. He referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March and advised the officers to adhere to the notion of Satyagraha. He added that in the past, Indians were ready to die for Independence. “Now, you should go ahead and live for this nation.”

He said the service of the officers to the country will be crucial for its development.

“Therefore, you should remember that you are chosen by India for this crucial mission.”