Odisha passenger train detained after engine fire report near Khurda Road

A passenger train was detained near Khurda Road station in Odisha on Thursday evening after a technical snag in its overhead electric equipment (OHE) triggered panic among passengers, with preliminary reports suggesting a fire broke out in the train’s engine. Odisha’s Palasa-Cuttack MEMU was detained after an engine fire was reported; railway teams rushed to Khurda Road to restore OHE equipment.

Train No. 68445 Palasa-Cuttack MEMU was affected while entering Platform 6 at Khurda Road station around 6pm, railway officials said. The train was shifted to the platform by 6.45pm.

Initial reports said the engine caught fire between Khurda and Retang stations, with at least four coaches suffering damage. The cause was suspected to be a short circuit, though officials had yet to confirm the exact reason. Railway teams were rushed to the spot to restore the overhead electrical equipment.

The incident sparked panic among passengers, some of whom got off the train and began walking towards the station. However, railway officials said train operations on the main lines at Khurda Road station remained unaffected. The MEMU is expected to resume its journey after another engine arrives.

“Train operations remain entirely normal on the main lines at Khurda Road station,” an official of East Coast Railway said.

“Main line traffic remains unaffected. Technical teams are already on site and OHE restoration steps are actively being undertaken to resolve the issue,” the official said.

The train is expected to resume its journey after another engine arrives, the official added.