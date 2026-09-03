‘We’re students' A team, decide amongst yourself': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke reacts to ‘B team’ allegations

CJP, which was founded as a satirical political outfit, is now working as a pressure group with a larger team across India. The Jantar Mantar protest led by the outfit forced the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister over irregularities in NEET-UG exam.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister says that I am B team of Congress, and some say that I am B team of Aam Aadmi Party. I feel all these people should sit together and decide whose B team I am. According to us, we are students' A team," Dipke said while talking to reporters.

He said that for him, CJP is ‘A team’ of students.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke responded to allegations that the political satirical outfit acted in collusion with some political party during the Jantar Mantar protest and said satirically that the parties should decide amongst themselves whose ‘B team’ CJP is.

Currently, the CJP is working on its nationwide ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign aimed at inspecting and improving the state of government schools in India.

Dipke said that the campaign should get support across the political spectrum instead of being viewed as a step taken by any one political organisation.

"I feel that this campaign to improve schools is not an issue of one organisation, but of children and the future of the entire country. Anyone who feels that schools should be improved should work on it," Dipke was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He claimed that different political parties were working on the issue of government schools and students and questioned by the BJP objected to it.

"Not only Aam Aadmi Party, but Shiv Sena is also working on it. In Maharashtra, leaders from NCP are also working on it. Everyone who feels schools should be improved should be welcomed," he said.

‘Let’s both show our degrees' Earlier in the day, Dipke responded to the controversy over his education at Boston University and offered to show his education degree from the United States, provided Prime Minister Narendra Modi also does the same.

In a post on X, Dipke invited Modi calling for “both to show our degrees”.

“People are really running out of patience waiting to see my degree. Makes me wonder how they’ve managed for 12 years without seeing the Prime Minister’s," the CJP founder said in a post on X.

"Let’s both show our degrees and put an end to this,” he added.