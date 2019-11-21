Need to strengthen counter-insurgency operations, says J&K DGP

india

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 01:13 IST

Srinagar Director general of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday pitched for increased counter-insurgency operations with enhanced vigour to end the menace.

He also said the terrorists involved in the recent killings of civilians in south Kashmir have been identified and appropriate action would be taken against them.

“Although the graph of terrorist activities has come down in the recent past, yet, for providing peaceful environment to the people, we need to continue our fight against terrorism with enhanced vigour to end it for all time to come,” the DGP said, addressing a police personnel during his visit to Anantnag and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir.

On Wednesday, several areas in the Valley, including parts of Srinagar, witnessed a shutdown as threatening posters appeared overnight, even as life in the Civil Lines here was limping back to normalcy, officials said, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

They said the shutdown was observed after some miscreants threatened shopkeepers and posters, warning them of dire consequences if they opened their business establishments.

Meanwhile, a civil society group, which includes former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, will go on a four-day visit to J&K on November 22 to assess the ground situation in the region after the central government nullified Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state special powers.

OUTREACH PLAN

Lieutenant governor GC Murmu said on Wednesday 5,000 officers will reach out to the people in each panchayat because real progress can be brought by working together.

The second phase of the flagship ‘Back to Village-2’ (B2V2) programme will be organised from November 25 to 30, with a senior government official asserting that its fundamental objective is empowerment and development of panchayats.

The first phase of the first-of-its-kind initiative to reach out to the people at the grassroots level was last held from June 20 to 27 across 4,483 panchayats.

“In June, we started a unique initiative. We sent 5,000 officers, each in one panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir to stay for two days with the people. We were overwhelmed by the love and affection our officers received from all of you,” Murmu said.