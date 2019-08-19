Needless row being created over Bhagwat’s remarks, we fully support reservation: RSS

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:38 IST

The RSS on Monday dismissed as “needless” the row over its chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on reservation, asserting that he merely stressed on the need for mutual talks in harmony within society to address any issue.

RSS’ ‘prachar pramukh’ (publicity head) Arun Kumar said in a tweet that his organisation has made it clear time and again that it fully supports reservation for Dalits, scheduled tribes, other backward classes and those getting it on to economic grounds.

“A needless controversy is being sought to be created over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s address at a programme in Delhi. He merely stressed on the importance of addressing issues in society through mutual talks in harmony and called for considering a sensitive issue like reservation in a similar manner,” Kumar said.

Bhagwat had said on Sunday that there should be conversation in harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

Opposition parties like the Congress and the BSP used it to hit out at the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Bhagwat’s remarks had exposed “anti Dalit-backward” face of the RSS-BJP.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 19:36 IST