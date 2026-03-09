‘Need leadership, not cowardice’: Oppn demands West Asia discussion to ask questions, while Jaishankar gives a speech

Many held up placards in Hindi and English that sought “ leadership, not cowardice ” — echoing the Congress allegations against PM Narendra Modi's foreign policy choices, including a visit to Israel visit just before the conflict broke out as US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

Holding a large banner reading “Gulf burning, oil shock. Indians stranded. India needs leadership — not silence”, the protesting MPs included both Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Leaders of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively.

After a protest inside both Houses of Parliament when foreign minister S Jaishankar spoke on Monday, Congress-led Opposition MPs later gathered outside and raised slogans to seek a full discussion on the US-Iran conflict widening to West Asia.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said India is significantly impacted by the West Asia crisis, citing the rising LPG prices as a direct example.

"We are demanding a discussion on the crisis. We are very firm on that. India is going to be affected in a very big way. An energy crisis is happening everywhere. Fuel prices are rising day by day. People are in distress. The government will have to come for a discussion. There are precedents in this House itself when such discussions have taken place," Venugopal told reporters outside the House.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram sharply criticised the US and Israel's actions. “This unprovoked attack by the United States on a sovereign nation is highly condemnable... And most importantly, innocent people are being killed,” he said, “Whatever the differences, whatever might be the security concerns, they must be sorted out through discussions, not through war.”

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh justified the walk-out by the opposition benches saying, "As expected the External Affairs Minister made a suo moto statement on the situation in the Rajya Sabha on which no questions can be asked or clarifications sought. The entire Opposition wanted an immediate discussion on the West Asian situation. This was denied and hence the Opposition walkout after protests."

Earlier, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm amid noisy protests over demand for a discussion or debate in which questions can be asked, and not a one-sided readout . The BJP-led NDA government, however, accused the opposition benches of not following basic ethics of the House during the speech by Jaishankar.

The foreign minister made his statement first in the Rajya Sabha, of which he is a member, and then in the Lok Sabha; and faced protests in both.

In the Lok Sabha, as soon as Jaishankar rose to make his “suo moto statement” on the subject "situation in West Asia", Opposition members started raising slogans against the government and demanded a full-fledged discussion instead of just a speech.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal — who was chairing the proceedings as speaker Om Birla has chosen to stay away pending a no-confidence motion against him — said questions being raised by the Opposition on their placards were being “elaborately answered” by the government.

He also noted that while a resolution related to the motion against Om Birla was already on the agenda, yet the Opposition was pushing for a notice for adjournment of all other proceedings to discuss West Asia.

He asked how the opposition wants to discuss the two issues on the same day. "If you are not satisfied with the statement, please approach the Business Advisory Committee to seek a discussion on the subject," Pal said.

After Jaishankar completed his statement, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of not following ethics of the House. Pal then said the no-confidence resolution would be taken up when the House is in order.

As the protesting MPs refused to relent — at one point they moved into the well of the house — Pal adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm.

After this, the INDIA bloc MPs protested at the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

In his statement, Jaishankar stated, among ther things, that “Prime Minister (Narendra Mpdi) continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses”.

Jaishankar said the government had acted pre-emptively for its citizens in the region.

"Our government had issued a statement on 20th February expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions," he further said.